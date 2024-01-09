Grand Casino Hotel Resort Elevates Operations, Enhances Guest Experience and Streamlines Infrastructure With Agilysys Solutions

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than one-third of adults expect to visit a casino during the next 12 months, according to the October 2023 edition of the American Gaming Association Outlook.

With more than 1,000 casinos to choose from across the United States, Grand Casino Hotel Resort, part of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation located in idyllic Shawnee, Oklahoma, decided to invest in state-of-the-art hospitality-focused technology from Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) to attract a greater share of adults planning casino visits and keep them coming back for more.

To elevate Return on Experience (ROE), a key hospitality metric that recognizes the financial benefits of better serving both guests and staff, Grand Casino Hotel Resort invested in the following cloud-native Agilysys solutions:

An intuitive, cloud-based application that empowers restaurant patrons to choose their own seats while making a reservation. The solution also enables restaurants and other establishments to maximize space utilization.

An award-winning point-of-sale (POS) system that brings leading-edge security along with ease-of-use and transaction efficiency to sales transactions across the property. An intuitive interface minimizes staff training and a broad array of features support a wide variety of customer preferences for point-of-sale transactions.

A contactless, mobile self-service food & beverage (F&B) ordering system that provides user-friendly order-and-pay experience, whether in a food court, bar, restaurant or room.

A commission-free room and activity guest-facing web booking experience that encourages upselling unlimited amenities, such as room upgrades, spa treatments, golf tee times, dining reservations and activity appointments as part of an integrated itinerary that makes it easier for guests to see and manage trip schedules.

An innovative system for the procure-to-pay process that enhances productivity and minimizes waste to optimize vendor relationships and purchasing across all departments and locations.

A spa management application that ensures an exclusive spa experience for every guest while optimizing therapist and treatment room utilization.

A golf course and pro shop management application delivering personalized player experiences that drive revenue and streamline operations.

“These Agilysys cutting-edge solutions not only improved hotel operations, but also our casino operations. This interoperability allows our guests to easily use player club points or our tribe-wide gift cards as payment,” said Grand Casino Hotel Resort’s Chief Technology Officer Justin Dunsworth. “Since switching to Agilysys, we have successfully reduced the need to maintain our own infrastructure for these applications, making the investment highly worthwhile,” he added.

The casino hotel destination, located a short drive east of Oklahoma City, is the perfect weekend getaway. The property features more than 125,000 square feet of gaming space with 2,000-plus of the newest Vegas-style slot machines and Oklahoma’s only Keno lounge. Also on site is a luxury 14-story hotel tower and several guest dining selections.

“Gaming and hospitality players must set themselves apart and technology empowers them to do so,” said Agilysys Vice President of Sales Darren Student. “Our solutions maximize ROE by enabling staff to serve guests better through personalization and allowing guests to interact with the property however they choose – whether through their mobile devices or in person. The winning ticket? The right technology and an end-to-end ecosystem of state-of-the-art integrated software modules,” he concluded.

About Grand Casino Hotel Resort

The Grand Casino Hotel Resort is Oklahoma’s premier gaming and resort destination. Located a short drive east of Oklahoma City on Interstate 40, the casino features more than 125,000 square feet of gaming space filled with 2,000-plus of the newest, Vegas-style slots as well as Oklahoma's only Keno lounge. The Grand Casino also features a luxury 14-story hotel tower and several great dining selections. When it comes to entertainment, the Grand Casino delivers world-class shows from Vegas-style acts to national-caliber events including all music genres, comedians, sporting events, and poker championships. https://grandresortok.com

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. Agilysys’ 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. www.agilysys.com