Evolve Selects Affirm as Its Pay-Over-Time Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced an exclusive partnership with Evolve, a leading vacation rental hospitality company with more than 30,000 properties in 750 markets. Now, eligible travelers can book vacation rentals and pay over time with confidence in simple monthly payments.

By selecting Affirm at checkout, approved Evolve customers can split the total cost of any booking over $500 into monthly payments for as low as 0% APR. As Affirm never charges customers any late or hidden fees, they are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront.

“ We knew Affirm was the right partner for Evolve based on their commitment to transparency – their mission to deliver honest financial products aligns seamlessly with our vision to be the most trusted hospitality brand in vacation rental,” said Eric Schueller, Executive Vice President of Revenue at Evolve. “ We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on Evolve bookings and the opportunity it will create for people to travel and make memories during these uncertain economic times.”

“ Recent Affirm research revealed that the vast majority of Americans - more than 90% - plan to travel this year, and the fact that costs remain elevated means it is crucial travelers have access to flexible and transparent payment options,” said Pat Suh, Affirm’s SVP of Revenue. “ By partnering with Evolve, we are able to allow more travelers to book trips without concern for late fees or compound interest.”

When booking with Evolve, travelers are able to book with confidence, knowing they’ll arrive at a home that’s clean, safe, easy-to-access, and true to everything they saw online. Further, guests have 48 hours to cancel bookings made at evolve.com without penalty, and if their plans change at least 48 hours before check-in they can receive a credit that’s good for two years.

Evolve joins over 266,000 Affirm retail partners, including American Airlines, Priceline, Great Wolf Lodge, Cathay Pacific, SeatGeek, Royal Caribbean, and more. Offering Affirm at checkout can drive overall sales, increase average order value, and increase customer repurchase rates.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

Evolve

Evolve is reimagining the vacation rental experience with our modern approach to hospitality and property management. We help guests rest easy with vetted homes, bookings that give back, and all the support they need for a great stay. We also support owners in reaching their financial goals, partnering with them to start, manage, and grow their vacation rental business — all for an industry-low fee. Learn more at www.evolve.com.

