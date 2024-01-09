SLR Credit Solutions Agents Senior Credit Facility for Ansira Partners Inc.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SLR Credit Solutions (“SLR CS”) announced the closing of a senior credit facility comprised of a revolver and term loan for Ansira Partners, LLC (“Ansira” or the “Company”), an independent global marketing services and solutions company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms. The Company provides solutions for Channel Partner Marketing, Local Websites & Marketing, Media & Ad Technology, and CRM & Loyalty.

Proceeds from the transaction were used to finance the acquisition of the Company by Truelink Capital (“Truelink”) and will provide liquidity for general operations and growth.

“Ansira’s technology, differentiating services, and talented team members provide marketing solutions for some of the biggest brands in the world, giving the Company a solid foundation for organic growth, as well as future strategic acquisitions,” said Luke Myers, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Truelink. “SLR CS provided a well-executed, tailored financing solution to facilitate the acquisition and provide liquidity for future growth initiatives.”

Tanner Phifer, Managing Director of SLR Credit Solutions, added, “Ansira has a proven strategy for delivering best in class marketing services, leveraging their proprietary technology and significant expertise in providing end-to-end solutions across a digital and physical ecosystem. We are excited to invest in the business to support Truelink and the Company’s significant growth opportunities in the dynamic digital marketing and advertising sector."

About SLR Credit Solutions

SLR Credit Solutions (f/k/a Crystal Financial), a portfolio company of SLR Capital Partners, is a leading provider of direct private credit focused on originating, underwriting, and managing both asset-based and cash flow financings from $20 - $150 million to middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2006, its team of experienced, responsive professionals have provided more than $4 billion in secured debt commitments across a wide range of industries. For more information, please visit www.slrcreditsolutions.com.

About Truelink Capital

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions.

About Ansira Partners, Inc.

Ansira, a leading independent, global marketing technology and services company with proprietary channel, website, and advertising technology platforms, guides companies operating in distributed ecosystems to connect with their customers, fostering unwavering brand loyalty by seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences from the enterprise to hyper-local level. Ansira’s innovative blend of human expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions solves the challenges faced by global marketers today and drives demand for their businesses. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.