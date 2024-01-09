Etude Capital Launches Joint Venture to Invest in Self-Storage

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Etude Capital, one of the largest owners of self-storage facilities in the United States, and San Felipe Financing LLC, a private real estate entity controlled by Richard D. Kinder, today announced the launch of Etude Storage Partners, a joint venture that will invest across the North American self-storage market. The joint venture has a $250 million equity commitment from San Felipe Financing LLC and aims to deploy at least $500 million.

Etude Storage Partners is positioned to acquire and provide debt financing to self-storage facilities. The joint venture capitalizes on Etude’s extensive experience investing in and operating real estate portfolios of scale since its founding in 2012. Combining Etude’s self-storage expertise with strong capital backing, Etude Storage Partners has the unique capability to transact on large portfolios quickly and without financing contingencies.

“ We are delighted to partner with Etude and see a compelling opportunity ahead of us to deploy capital within the robust self-storage market,” said Richard Kinder, Managing Member of San Felipe Financing LLC. “ Steven and his team have built an impressive platform with distinct investment and operating capabilities that will enable us to move quickly and invest flexibly across the capital structure. With this partnership, we have the opportunity to build a long-term oriented business with stable and attractive cash flows.”

“ For owners looking to sell their business or recapitalize, this partnership enhances Etude’s offer of speed and execution strength — which less nimble and more bureaucratic acquirers cannot match,” added Steven Stein, Founder & President of Etude Capital. “ The opportunity to partner with Rich, one of America’s most remarkable business leaders, will strengthen our respective firms and is a boon for the entire self-storage industry. We look forward to this long-term partnership with Rich and the Kinder Family Office.”

About Etude Capital

Etude Capital is a private investment firm headquartered in Austin, Texas. Since its inception in 2012, Etude has grown its self-storage-focused insurance, reinsurance, and technology businesses to serve over 1,500 facilities nationwide and wholly owns 1.8 million rentable square feet across Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma.