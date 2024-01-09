InfoSum unveils Private Path, a breakthrough technology that redefines measurement for the privacy-first era

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfoSum, the world’s leading data collaboration platform, today announced the launch of Private Path. Circana, Experian, ITV, NCSolutions, S&P Global Mobility, and Tesco Media & Insight Platform are among the first who are in the process of utilizing this new data solution designed for a privacy-focussed era of measurement and data collaboration. Taking the existing power, privacy and connectivity of InfoSum’s data clean room, Private Path allows organizations to securely maximize the value of first-party data outside of the clean room environment. By providing an alternative to traditional crosswalk processing, Private Path enables data, measurement and media partners to collaborate faster, safer and more cost-effectively.

Unlike legacy solutions that require data to be centralized, Private Path uses patented non-reversible synthetic identifiers that mean data never has to be shipped in hashed or even raw form. This approach delivers granular measurement and data analysis at speed and scale for brands, media owners and agency partners while providing end-to-end privacy protection and greater control. Organizations can now better measure campaign performance by connecting sales and exposure data without worrying about exposure or loss of competitive advantage.

For example, using Private Path, a retailer can partner with a media owner to create sales conversion measurement reports for its advertising clients. By enabling data categories such as exposure and transaction data to be connected and analyzed while prioritizing privacy, the retailer and media owner can securely leverage their proprietary intelligence via InfoSum to maximize revenue, maintain privacy and improve advertising performance. Where a common identifier is unavailable, Private Path can be used in conjunction with InfoSum’s Identity Bridge solution to boost match rates.

“With Private Path, InfoSum once again redefines how organizations collaborate using data. Private Path brings all of InfoSum’s industry-leading privacy and security protections outside of the clean room environment, enabling organizations to use that connected intelligence for a wider array of use cases,” said Brian Lesser, Chairman and CEO at InfoSum. “As well as creating opportunities for media owners and brands to make more from their first-party data, it also opens up a path for measurement providers to offer new and innovative services to their clients, empowering them to perform analysis of campaign performance at speed without any risk of exposing sensitive customer data.”

"Circana’s audiences and frequent shopper transaction data have been available in the InfoSum platform for quite some time and allows users to quantify overlap within seconds,” said Amy Marentic, President of Global Solutions for Circana. “We are excited to further expand our engagement with InfoSum by entering a proof of concept for Private Path, which will enable our mutual clients to augment their first-party data with Circana’s robust transaction data, allow for activation and permit advertisers and their agencies to better understand and maximize performance of their campaigns across both traditional and emerging channels including streaming TV.”

“The seamless integration of Experian’s identity graph within InfoSum’s Identity Bridge solution empowers brands and media owners to connect and resolve datasets and varied identifiers,” said Aimee Irwin, Chief Strategy Officer for Marketing Services at Experian. “The combination of Private Path and Identity Bridge further enables data connectivity and interoperability, extending the value and impact of first-party data across measurement, attribution, and enrichment strategies. Underpinned by Experian’s identity graph, brands can realize unprecedented match rates, while utilizing collaboration technology that is rooted in respecting consumer privacy.”

"The launch of Private Path is a key development for us to more efficiently deliver insights to brands around the positive impact of ITVX advertising on lower funnel conversion metrics,” said Catherine Hallam, Head of Data Strategy at ITV. “Testing Private Path with Tesco Media & Insights Platform has confirmed that this innovative solution will enable us to maximise the value from collaborating on ITV and transactional datasets in a privacy-compliant way for collective benefit."

“In using InfoSum’s Private Path, we are able to provide marketers with an improved and safer way to activate our Polk Signals measurement solutions for campaign performance and first-party data enrichment,” said David Kaufman, Executive Director, Polk Automotive Solutions, S&P Global Mobility. “The flexibility, speed, and security of InfoSum’s technology improves data collaboration which is essential in providing actionable insights and performance metrics that help auto marketers maximize their revenue potential.”

“NCS is excited to be a part of this groundbreaking technology release that will enable the CPG industry to safely and securely leverage NCS purchase insights within the InfoSum Data Clean Room,” said Jeff Doherty, chief product and operating officer at NCS. “Direct access to critical customer insights for targeting, planning, and measurement is imperative to optimize campaign performance. This partnership is another way for NCS to provide effective CPG insights and measurement solutions to close the loop for advertisers.”

"Private Path provides the foundation for a next-generation measurement platform that takes the advertiser experience to a higher level," said Ciara Schmidt, Media Strategy and Partnerships Manager at Tesco Media & Insight Platform. "Helping brands to unlock the full potential of their data and uncover deep insights about their customers is a key priority for Tesco Media & Insight Platform. Private Path lets us do this at speed and scale without ever compromising consumer privacy."

About InfoSum

InfoSum is the world’s leading data collaboration platform and the only secure data clean room, empowering companies to deliver better customer experiences while prioritizing customer privacy. InfoSum enables safe connections between multiple parties to unlock the full potential of their customer data without risk of exposure or misuse. InfoSum not only prioritizes consumer privacy, but enhances it with patented, non-movement of data technology to create the most protected, most connected, and most accessible data collaboration network.

InfoSum was founded in 2016 with a vision to connect the world’s data without ever sharing it. The company has multiple patents, protecting its invention of the ‘non-movement of data.’ InfoSum is based in the US, UK, Europe, and Australia.

Read more at www.infosum.com.