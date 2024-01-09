Falcon’s Beyond Strikes Sweet Deal with The Hershey Company to Create New Hershey-Themed Experiential Attractions

ORLANDO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBYD) (“Falcon’s” or the “Company”), a global entertainment powerhouse and visionary innovator in immersive storytelling, today announced a licensing agreement with The Hershey Company (“Hershey”). Through this expansive contract, Falcon’s will conceive and develop Hershey-branded Location Based Entertainment (LBE) experiences featuring the industry-leading confectionary and snack company’s iconic IP, such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Jolly Rancher, and Twizzlers, in both the United States and international markets.

Falcon’s will work with Hershey to bring their company's beloved snacks and moments of goodness to life through “retailtainment” destinations that offer families and snack enthusiasts new immersive ways to experience their favorite tasty brands. Each destination will be highlighted by a Hershey-inspired attraction, a food and beverage experience where visitors will savor delicious bites based on the brand, and a retail offering to shop for one-of-a-kind branded products. Additional details about the Hershey-branded experiences and the debut location will be announced at a later date.

“Falcon’s is honored to work with The Hershey Company and bring some of the world’s most renowned brands to life in new ways so they can be savored by even more consumers around the world,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. “We are excited to explore what’s possible with Hershey and help bring forth what makes their brands so beloved through memorable immersive entertainment experiences.”

Ernie Savo, President of The Hershey Licensing Company, added, “We see our partnership with Falcon’s Beyond as a huge opportunity to continue to expand our brand to consumers across the world. With their impressive track record of growing IP through innovative experiences, Falcon’s is the ideal partner to extend the Hershey’s family of brands in truly new and imaginative ways.”

Falcon’s new deal with Hershey advances the strong momentum the Company has established over the past year by becoming a publicly traded company and the launch of multiple projects, initiatives, and experiences across its three core business units: Falcon’s Creative Group, Falcon’s Beyond Destinations and Falcon’s Beyond Brands. The Company is currently developing a range of high-profile global projects including: the first Vquarium location-based entertainment experience, which will roll out across China through its joint venture with Raging Power Limited, an arm of the Hong Kong-based cultural commerce giant K11 Group; and the Qiddiya Water Theme Park and the world’s first Gaming and Esports district in Qiddiya City in collaboration with Qiddiya Investment Company in Saudi Arabia.

