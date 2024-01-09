Sidus Space Achieves Critical Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Hardware Contract Milestones as its Nears the Launch of LizzieSat-1 in March 2024

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, achieves critical Artificial Intelligence (AI) and hardware contract milestones as the Company prepares for the commencement of its satellite constellation scheduled for launch in March 2024 with LizzieSat-1 as part of SpaceX’s Transporter-10 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.

Notable recent achievements include the successful delivery of an engineering unit supporting methane detection, day-in-the-life testing for hardware, and the launch of a beta-version vessel detection platform. Additionally, the successful completion of a Critical Design Review for hardware under a NASA Phase 2 Sequential award demonstrates Sidus Space's experienced adherence to and understanding of NASA standards.

Future plans include delivering FeatherBox flight units to support methane detection, delivering engineering units for continued testing under the NASA Phase 2 Sequential Award, and conducting essential ground testing of pre-processing algorithms for Near-Infrared (NIR) and Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensors.

Jeremy Allam, Vice President of AI Products at Sidus Space, emphasized the Company's commitment to innovation, stating, "These milestones underscore our dedication to cutting-edge AI technology solutions that reshape possibilities in the ever-evolving space technology landscape. We align our services with the dynamic needs of a changing space economy and aim to capitalize on high-margin revenue growth."

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.