Kestra Private Wealth Services Onboards BYRT Financial Advisors, a $134 Million Georgia Legacy Firm Positioned for Robust Growth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Private Wealth Services (Kestra PWS), a registered investment adviser subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc., today announced the addition of BYRT Financial Advisors to its platform.

Based in Waycross, Georgia, BYRT Financial Advisors is joining Kestra PWS with Managing Partner Matthew Tuten, who joined in 2022, at the helm, alongside Wealth Management Partner Adam Tolle, CPA. Also joining as part of a total staff of 10 employees is Director of Operations Sydney Thornton.

Overseeing $134 million in client assets, the team specializes in retirement, estate, and tax planning for higher-net-worth individuals and offers a client-centric approach with a homegrown, community feel. After hearing others within the firm’s network share positive experiences working with Kestra PWS, BYRT Financial saw the value in the company’s full-service support model and top-tier technology.

“Our client relationships are founded on the principles of loyalty and community, which we hold in high regard as a South Georgia-based firm with a respect for Southern values,” said Tuten. “Our founders Chip Beal and James Rivers built an incredible business, and because we want this firm to be around 100 years from now, we’re excited to bring it multigenerational. With the added support of Kestra PWS, we are strategically positioned to create a more sustainable business, grow our team of advisors, carry out acquisitions of smaller firms, and better serve existing and future clients.”

Fellow Georgian Ricky Smith, President of Inspired Wealth Planning, which joined the Kestra PWS platform in March 2023, mentored Tuten and helped initiate introductions between BYRT Financial and Kestra PWS. The firm decided to join Kestra PWS after meeting with and observing the helpfulness and enthusiasm of the company’s senior leadership.

“The BYRT team is unique in that they are a younger team of professionals, yet collectively have well over 65 years of experience,” said Bartenstein. “After spending 35 years building a strong reputation in the industry, the firm understood the importance of having a dedicated partner on their side and we’re excited to work with them to prove our commitment to empowering advisor success.”

About Kestra Private Wealth Services

Kestra Private Wealth Services (Kestra PWS) is a hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) headquartered in Austin, TX and supporting independent financial professional teams across the nation. Founded by industry veterans, Kestra PWS empowers advisors to transition seamlessly from wirehouses and W-2 roles to independent businesses. The firm’s platform is composed of its independent RIA as a broker-dealer to provide financial professionals with an open-architecture platform and independence across both fee- and transaction-based business models. The firm’s comprehensive support covers every detail of transition, from office setup to compliance, freeing advisors to focus on serving clients and growing their wealth management businesses. Kestra PWS has helped more than 125 financial professionals and more than 50 single- and multi-team offices across the country find independence with their full-service support model. For more information, visit www.kestrafinancial.com/private-wealth-services.

Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers independent financial professionals – including traditional and hybrid RIAs – to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. Kestra Financial offers advisors and firms personalized support, integrated business management technology, and access to a collaborative community of like-minded financial professionals, ultimately enabling their growth, success, and ability to best support their own clients.

Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra IS, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra PWS; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC, all federally registered investment advisers.