DP World and Canpotex Announce Long-Term Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DP World, a global logistics and trade solutions leader, is pleased to announce a five-year management contract with Canpotex for operations at their terminal in Saint John, New Brunswick.

Canpotex, based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is one of the world’s largest suppliers of potash overseas. To reliably deliver high-quality Canadian potash to customers in 40 countries, Canpotex operates a highly integrated and sophisticated supply chain, including three marine terminals in North America, a fleet of over 8,000 railcars, and chartering its own vessel voyages.

Douglas Smith, CEO of DP World (Canada) Inc., said: “This long-term agreement reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of logistics and trade to benefit our clients and communities. We are thrilled to be partnering with an industry leader such as Canpotex.”

Gordon McKenzie, Canpotex President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The Port of Saint John is an integral part of Canpotex’s supply chain. We’re proud to work with DP World to ensure Canadian potash reliably reaches our customers overseas and help make global food security possible.”

DP World will oversee the safe and efficient handling of all potash through Canpotex's Saint John terminal. Potash is a crucial crop nutrient, and farmers worldwide depend on a reliable supply to improve global food production.

Under the new agreement, DP World will be responsible for potash handling from Canpotex’s railcars, storage, inventory management in the warehouse, and loading of ships destined for overseas markets. The existing Saint John team will provide expertise and oversight to ensure the safe, reliable, and environmentally sound handling of Canpotex potash, leveraging the team’s global experience and network.

