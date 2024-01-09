ELGi Powers AIRLAB Fitness’ Simulated High-Altitude Fitness Training Facility in Miami, Florida

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elgi Equipments (BSE: 522074 NSE: ELGIEQUIP), one of the world’s leading air compressor manufacturers, has enabled AIRLAB Fitness, a Miami-based, cutting-edge fitness studio, to offer strength, conditioning, and HITT classes at altitude, accelerating endurance gains and expediting the recovery process for every customer. The simulated high-altitude training environment is powered by ELGi’s EG37 Series screw air compressor within hypoxic air chambers from Australian-based Altitude Training Systems (ATS), a pioneer in altitude technology. The compressed air solution addressed AIRLAB’s specific needs by providing excellent air composition, stability, and variability to replicate different altitudes and environments. ELGi’s Uptime promise and comprehensive, industry-leading warranty plans also ensured reliability, peace of mind, and ease of maintenance, permitting AIRLAB to focus on what they do best.

Co-CEO of AIRLAB Fitness, Varun Jay Varadaraj, said, “At AIRLAB, we embrace the 'Train high, live low' ethos as a cornerstone of our training philosophy. Our studio takes full advantage of Miami's environment, enabling our members to push boundaries during high-altitude sessions while ensuring a swift recovery process. ELGi stood out as the only company capable of providing us with an economical compressed air solution at this size and scale. The high-quality and energy-efficient compressed air system from ELGi translated to lower operating costs, a vital aspect for a start-up like ours. With their uptime guarantee, we are assured of continuous support. Thanks to the unwavering support we received, I don't feel the pressure of becoming an expert in compressed air and compressor maintenance. As a new business with a growing clientele, operational efficiency is crucial to our continued success."

Compressed air plays a pivotal role in drawing ambient air from the surroundings and delivering it to the hypoxic chamber; simulating a hypoxic atmosphere similar to that seen at higher altitudes with lower oxygen levels by nitrogenizing the air and lowering its oxygen concentration. Pattons, an ELGi subsidiary in North America, supplied the compressor and accessories, to compliment the hypoxic technology from ATS (Altitude Training Systems), a division of Pulford Air & Gas, an ELGi subsidiary in Australia. ELGi’s EG Series EG37-125 compressor was selected basis critical factors such as CFM, flow capabilities, and energy efficiency. The EG Series enabled AIRLAB Fitness to fill their altitude training studio efficiently and cost-effectively within the desired timeframe, delivering exceptional air composition stability and variability to replicate various altitudes and environments. Industrial Air Centers, an ELGi distributor in Florida, provided invaluable assistance with setup and service, ensuring the installation was completed in just one day, allowing AIRLAB to get down to business in record time.

“ELGi's reliable and efficient compressed air technology is a perfect match for AIRLAB Fitness. We're excited to be supporting a one-of-a-kind fitness studio. This is a testament to our innovation and ability to provide solutions to meet the compressed air requirements of unique businesses," added Scott Sutton, Vice President, ELGi Distribution Operations.

Speaking about the hypoxic solution provided by ATS - Altitude Training Systems, Ramesh Ponnuswami, Executive Director (OSEA), Elgi Equipments Limited, said, “ATS’s innovative hypoxic training solution proved to be the ideal choice for AIRLAB Fitness, enabling the creation of high-altitude training conditions that are essential for their fitness programs. ATS provided the technology and expertise required to set up an effective altitude training environment, setting the fitness studio on a trajectory toward new heights of excellence.”

About ELGi North America

ELGi North America, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Limited, a leader in compressed air solutions for over 60 years. Established in 2012, ELGi North America, in conjunction with its subsidiaries, Pattons, Pattons Medical, and Michigan Air Solutions, offers a comprehensive range of compressed air products and services. Our product offering includes oil-lubricated and oil-free rotary screw and reciprocating compressors, dryers, filters, and ancillary accessories. ELGi and its subsidiaries serve multiple industry verticals spanning medical applications, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure. For further information, please visit https://www.elgi.com/us/