Noom Partners With Liviniti on Noom’s Newest Offering: Noom GLP-1 Companion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Noom, the leading digital healthcare company committed to chronic disease prevention and empowering people to live better and healthier lives, today announced a groundbreaking partnership through its commercial business, Noom for Work, with Liviniti, a national pass-through and transparent PBM, to offer a comprehensive metabolic offering for plan sponsors and their employees consisting of Noom Weight, Noom Diabetes Prevention Program, and Noom’s newest offering: Noom GLP-1 Companion.

The Noom GLP-1 Companion is a comprehensive program designed by Noom’s Chief of Medicine, Linda Anegawa MD, FACP, Dipl. ABOM, to help members through every phase of their weight loss journey, from the initial onboarding stage, through weight loss, and onto the crucial phases of off-ramping medication and weight maintenance. It offers comprehensive assistance in nutrition, exercise, and ensures adherence to medications to pave the way for sustained success.

“GLP-1s are an important new tool for weight loss,” said Dr. Anegawa. “But, they alone are not enough. As many as 68% of people don’t remain on a GLP-1 long-term1 for a variety of reasons. And for those that do, the rapid weight loss can endanger lean muscle mass unless care is taken to increase protein intake and engage in resistance training. We also know that when people stop taking the medication without adequate lifestyle support, the weight comes back. With this weight regain and without rebuilding muscle, further insulin resistance can leave the patient worse off. Noom’s GLP-1 Companion program was designed to weave together comprehensive coaching and content support with psychology-based habit change into a holistic treatment plan for members who utilize GLP-1 medication.”

The Noom GLP-1 Companion includes the following features:

Integration with pharmacy benefit manager prior authorization processes to maximize GLP-1 impact and outcomes

A tailored approach to Noom’s well-known “green-yellow-orange” food color scheme with over 200,000 protein-rich foods now marked “green” for Noom members taking a GLP-1

A protein-tracking tool, helping members to hit their daily protein requirements, in addition to important food logging, water tracking, and step-tracking tools

Fitness-focused lessons and videos for people at all activity levels, designed to prevent the muscle loss associated with GLP-1 use

Expert-led guidance and content on common side effects, complications, and resilience surrounding weight loss medications

Customized, interactive mini-courses focused on “aha moments” to drive long-term behavior change around nutrition, fitness, and goal-setting to support successful tapering and off-ramping from GLP-1s

As a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation, Liviniti is taking a leading role with Noom as the first PBM to help employers optimize outcomes in weight management with Noom GLP-1 Companion. “We are proud to partner with Noom to offer Liviniti clients a comprehensive weight management solution,” said LeAnn Boyd, Liviniti CEO. “By innovating to mitigate the obesity trend, we can assist members on their weight-loss journeys — leading to better health and the potential for plan savings.”

“The Noom GLP-1 Companion represents a commitment by Noom to provide our clients the most comprehensive GLP-1 course of care,” said Noom CEO Geoff Cook. “We extended our flagship program to ensure an easy on-ramping for Liviniti members seeking access to a GLP-1 for weight loss. Lifestyle is critical to GLP-1 success, and we’re incredibly excited to deliver our tailored curriculum and coaching model to support Liviniti members taking weight loss medication.”

Noom has been at the forefront of GLP-1 companion support since 2018, when it developed and launched a GLP-1 companion program for an early GLP-1 approved for chronic weight management. That program grew to over 65,000 people engaging with the app. The commercial release of Noom GLP-1 Companion builds on this early success and is available within Noom Weight and the Noom Diabetes Prevention Program.

For Liviniti clients that wish to assist their members in addressing stress and mental wellness, Noom’s stress management program Noom Mood will also be available. The programs will be available to those participating Liviniti clients and their respective members beginning in March 2024.

About Noom

Noom is the digital healthcare company empowering people to live better, longer lives. Noom connects people to content, coaching, community, and clinicians to improve whole-person health. Noom also works with leading health plans and employers offering Noom Med COE, Noom GLP-1 Companion, Noom Healthy Weight, and Noom Diabetes Prevention to millions of covered lives. The company has been awarded multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health and was the first mobile application to be recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a certified diabetes prevention program. Headquartered in New York City, Noom has been named one of Inc.’s Best Places to Work, Quartz’s Best Workplaces for Remote Workers, and Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology. To learn more about Noom, visit noom.com.

1 Prime Therapeutics, “Real-World Analysis of GLP-1A Drugs for Weight Loss Finds Low Adherence and Increased Cost in First Year,” Prime Therapeutics, accessed [January 8, 2024], https://www.primetherapeutics.com/news/real-world-analysis-of-glp-1a-drugs-for-weight-loss-finds-low-adherence-and-increased-cost-in-first-year/.