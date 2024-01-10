KV Capital Welcomes Travel Buggy to Portfolio

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KV Capital is pleased to share that the latest investment within the Fund II arm of its Private Equity division is in Travel Buggy, one of Canada’s leading providers of power wheelchairs.

Founded in Edmonton in 2017, Travel Buggy distributes its exclusive brand of power wheelchairs online and through a network of over 300 home medical stores across Canada and the United States. It was a pioneer in lightweight, foldable power chairs, which is now one of the fastest-growing segments of the durable medical goods market. Travel Buggy’s innovative designs are the highest-rated in Canada as measured by customer reviews on Amazon, Facebook and Google.

“ We partnered with Travel Buggy because we are excited by their vision,” says KV Capital’s President, Private Equity, Jonathan Herman. “ Our expertise and resources will help that vision reach its fullest expression. There is a rising need for affordable powered mobility devices in North America. Working together means Travel Buggy can grow to meet that need with the meticulous product design and strong customer service that built its reputation.”

The seeds of the deal were planted when Paul Shaw, Travel Buggy’s owner and general manager, approached the KV Private Equity team.

“ I reached out because of KV’s reputation for working closely with entrepreneurs and not being afraid to get in the trenches,” says Shaw. “ They bring a true partnership approach. Our growth in recent years brought Travel Buggy to a critical point where it needs to mature in terms of systems, back office, and capital management. KV’s team has this expertise. Travel Buggy was built on a desire to help the people we love see their world again. This deal means we’ll bring that freedom to more people than ever before.”

The new partnership means customers will enjoy the same product quality and service they have come to expect, with fewer disruptions in shipping and supply as Travel Buggy continues to invest in growth. Herman and Shaw confirmed they are excited to expand Travel Buggy’s product line in 2024.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. For KV Capital, Kalos LLP served as the financial advisor and Deloitte as the tax advisor while Bryan & Company LLP provided legal counsel. For Travel Buggy, Dentons Canada LLP delivered legal services.

KV Capital Private Equity continues to actively seek new investment opportunities.

About KV Capital

Founded in 2006 and based in Edmonton, Alberta, KV Capital is a Canadian, alternative investment fund manager with approximately $400 million in committed assets under management. KV Capital’s funds are split into a diverse range of asset classes including private operating businesses, real estate and mortgages. KV Capital has been on the Profit 500 ranking of Canada’s fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years and has funded over $1 billion in investments across several different asset classes.