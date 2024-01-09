Slowear Selects the XY Retail Unified Commerce Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XY Retail, a leading provider of omnichannel retail solutions, has been selected as the unified commerce platform provider for Italian fashion house Slowear. The partnership will allow Slowear to create a seamless, integrated and immersive shopping experience for its customers throughout 25 stores across six countries.

Renowned for its commitment to sustainable luxury, Slowear is once again leading the way in retail innovation. In a strategic move, Slowear is set to enhance its retail operations by partnering with XY Retail, leveraging the full spectrum of XY Retail’s cutting-edge solutions. This collaboration will seamlessly integrate the front office and back office through the implementation of XY Retail’s comprehensive suite of solutions, including Point of Sale (POS), Order Management System (OMS), and Clienteling.

By adopting XY Retail’s state-of-the-art technology, Slowear aims to create a unified commerce experience for both its valued customers and retailers. This strategic partnership reflects Slowear's dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry, ensuring a seamless and efficient retail ecosystem that aligns with the brand's core values of sustainability and luxury.

"At Slowear, we are constantly innovating to offer our customers an exceptional experience that reflects our dedication to quality and craftsmanship,” says Daniele Stella, CIO at Slowear. “XY’s deep experience in luxury retail and their omnichannel commerce platform perfectly aligns with our vision for the future, providing us with a holistic solution that transcends geographical boundaries and simplifies international operations.”

XY Retail’s extensive experience in the luxury retail space and understanding of the unique needs and demands of high-end brands will ensure a tailored solution that caters to Slowear’s specific requirements and clientele. Thanks to the partnership, Slowear customers can enjoy key benefits of the XY Retail platform including:

Mobile-First Approach: Recognizing the increasing dominance of mobile shopping, XY empowers Slowear with a robust app-based experience. Customers can browse collections, make purchases, manage loyalty programs, and access personalized recommendations – all from the convenience of their smartphones.

Unified Commerce: XY seamlessly integrates online and offline channels, enabling seamless click-and-collect, reserve in-store, and ship-from-store functionalities. This creates a unified journey for customers, regardless of their chosen touchpoint.

Global Reach: XY’s internationalization capabilities cater to Slowear’s global audience. The platform supports multiple languages, currencies, and tax regulations, ensuring a smooth and localized experience for customers worldwide.

Frictionless Transactions: XY integrates global payment and fiscalization solutions, offering customers a secure and streamlined checkout process no matter where they shop. This eliminates cross-border complexities and enhances the overall shopping experience.

“We are thrilled to partner with Slowear, a brand synonymous with luxury and quality,” added Susan Jeffers, CEO at XY Retail. “Our unified commerce platform is designed to elevate both the customer experience and the brand’s infrastructure. We look forward to enhancing Slowear's retail operations and being a part of their commitment to innovation and excellence in customer service."

About XY Retail

XY Retail is a trailblazer in the world of unified commerce solutions, revolutionizing the retail landscape with cutting-edge technology and innovation. Our microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native platform seamlessly and vertically integrates mobile point of sale, order management, clienteling, and omnichannel capabilities, empowering global brands to deliver unparalleled customer experiences. With a commitment to excellence and a vision for the future of retail, XY Retail is at the forefront of shaping the next generation of innovative and dynamic commerce.

About Slowear

Slowear is a business concept and an Italian lifestyle project stemming from a long industrial history, combining four historic Italian fashion brands that share a high level of specialization. Slowear was built on this heritage of know-how and product-centric passion, and promotes a ‘durable’ fashion concept, featuring inner and outer qualities that make it immune to the passing of time and fleeting trends.

This philosophy caters to a need that is becoming more and more urgent in the fashion industry: spreading a more ethical and sustainable consumption model.

Four souls, for a universe of coherent style and a total look of informal and timeless elegance. This is Slowear.

The sophisticated Zanone knitwear, the charm of the Glanshirt shirt, the impeccable Montedoro jackets, the elegance of Incotex trousers.