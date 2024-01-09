Snappy Kraken, Carl Richards Launch Email-Based Course

ORMOND BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snappy Kraken, the marketing technology (martech) innovator serving financial advisors, today announced a deepening of its exclusive relationship with The New York Times “Sketch Guy” columnist Carl Richards’ firm Behavior Gap to generate a 10-part email-based course. Starting this month, the Behavior Gap: Audience Builder educational email series will feature original illustrations complete with bite-sized money lessons -- creating strategic opportunities for advisors to attract leads, start conversations and build trust.

Created by Richards, a best-selling author and featured artist, the illustrations focus on emotions, goals and practical strategies. The emails incorporate topics such as fear and greed’s impact on financial returns and how budgeting creates financial awareness. The content provides consistent prospect touchpoints over 10 days to help advisors create strong relationships.

“When prospects start engaging with an advisor online for the first time, it can be challenging to open the door for a meaningful and enriching initial conversation,” explained Robert Sofia, chief executive officer of Snappy Kraken. “Through this email series, advisors will automatically engage prospects to think more about their relationship with money, and will motivate them to reach out to the advisor to talk.”

Snappy Kraken believes that a key part of the prospecting period is not just selling products and services but also building trust and credibility; this email series enables advisors to do so without sacrificing their client service. The series nature of the Behavior Gap: Audience Builder provides consistent contact to nurture prospects over time and at scale.

“Throughout my career, and particularly within the last few years, I’ve spent a lot of my time and energy sharing the importance of having real conversations with clients about money,” Richards said. “Money conversations are drenched in emotions, preconceived notions and complex ideas that must be broken down to help people lead more fulfilling lives. I’ve been impressed with Snappy Kraken’s ability to enable advisors to build relationships at scale, and I expect our partnership will continue to leave a sizable impact.”

Among the email series’ features are a landing page with opt-in capability to collect leads, promotional and follow-up emails, and social media posts. Through the licensing and customization of the Behavior Gap: Audience Builder content, advisors gain an entire multi-channel marketing campaign including coordinated lead generation and prospect engagement for a full year. These powerful money lessons and illustrations can be quickly tailored to an advisor’s perspective and voice through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) integrations.

“With his signature sketches and relatable commentary, Carl Richards is a master at making complex financial concepts approachable,” said Angel Gonzalez, Snappy Kraken’s chief marketing officer. “This exclusive illustrated content will be a useful tool for advisors to generate meaningful conversations."

The Snappy Kraken and Behavior Gap partnership will launch on January 12 and will be available to Snappy Kraken clients as an add-on campaign. For more information and to join the waitlist, please visit snappykraken.com/behavior-gap-pr.

About Snappy Kraken

Snappy Kraken is an award-winning marketing technology (martech) firm that provides original content, marketing automation, personalized website design and bold, unique marketing campaigns for the financial services industry. Data-informed decision-making drives each marketing campaign. Snappy Kraken received the 2023 Wealth Management Industry Award in the area of thought leadership in addition to the prior year winning the category of Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year for its Blend Out campaign. The prior year, Snappy Kraken won the WMIA Social Media Leadership for Technology Providers award for its annual marketing research report, and the Marketing Automation for Technology Providers award for its “Cold to Gold Framework”. Recognized by Benzinga in three categories in 2020 as well as by MarTech Breakthrough as best overall content marketing software three years in a row, Snappy Kraken ranked number eight and number three respectively on the last two Financial Planning Best Fintechs to Work For lists.

To learn more about Snappy Kraken's solutions for financial advisors, including white-labeled enterprise solutions, and to use the new and enhanced tools recently announced, visit www.SnappyKraken.com.