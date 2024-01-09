Spire Global to Launch the First Commercial Space Situational Awareness Satellite Constellation for NorthStar Earth & Space

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced the dedicated launch mission of four satellites for Space Situational Awareness provider, NorthStar Earth & Space. The ‘Four of a Kind’ mission is scheduled to launch no earlier than January 18 between 19:15-20:00 NZT (January 18 between 06:15-07:00 UTC) from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. The Company will livestream the launch on YouTube (@spire-global).

"The upcoming launch of the first commercial space situational awareness constellation for NorthStar symbolizes more than just a technological achievement; it's a reflection of our shared dedication to addressing sustainability in space,” said Peter Platzer, Spire Global CEO. “Through our Space as a Service model, we’ve removed the barriers of building a business in space so that companies like NorthStar can create new ‘firsts’ and quickly bring to market solutions to address our biggest challenges on Earth and in space. We look forward to the success of this mission and the positive impact it will make on advancing our understanding of space.”

Built and operated by Spire, the mission will deliver the first of NorthStar’s space situational awareness (SSA) satellites to low Earth orbit (LEO). NorthStar is the first commercial SSA provider to actively scan and monitor space from space. The satellites will monitor all near-Earth orbits, delivering an enhanced level of SSA services to the global satellite community, with timely and precise information for space object detection, tracking, orbit determination, collision avoidance, navigation and proximity alerts.

“NorthStar is proud to be working with like-minded leaders at Rocket Lab and Spire. Our success is rooted in this collaboration. We are working together to make significant contributions to the sustainability of space, and this first launch of NorthStar's transformational space-based SSA services is only the beginning. NorthStar's SSA services will provide unparalleled coverage in tracking resident space objects to enable enhanced decision making by satellite operators," said Stewart Bain, NorthStar CEO. "Making contributions that will benefit future generations is meaningful and fulfilling. I hope this event will inspire more young people to join our movement to make a positive difference.”

“To launch an advanced mission like this with Spire as a mission partner is a real privilege, as they were on our very first orbital mission in 2018,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck. “To be partnered up again and both still pushing boundaries with new technology and capabilities all these years later is a great full circle moment.”

The launch will mark Spire’s first dedicated launch and its 39th launch campaign. Since its founding, the Company has designed, built and launched more than 170 satellites.

