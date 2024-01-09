ROXi and Sinclair Partner to Create First Interactive NextGen TV Music Channels; ROXi to Preview Live at CES in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Consumer Electronics Show Las Vegas 2024: Today at CES, it was announced that ROXi is bringing America’s first ever fully interactive Broadcast TV channels to U.S. TVs this year through a strategic partnership between globally licensed music streaming company ROXi, and leading U.S. broadcaster Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI). The new channels will change what broadcast TV means for millions of Americans. For the first time, linear TV channels will have all the interactive features of a downloadable TV app without consumers having to download or launch an app on the TV.

The revolutionary new Broadcast TV channels are possible through ROXi’s new innovative FastStream technology which allows interactive TV channel experiences to be broadcast over the airwaves with the NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) standard.

ROXi is partnering with Sinclair, a leader in ATSC 3.0 technology and a major leading U.S. Broadcast TV operator, to bring the three interactive music channels – the ROXi Music Channel, the ROXi Music Karaoke Channel and the ROXi Music Games Channel – to homes throughout America in early 2024.

“Our partnership with Sinclair will revolutionize what Broadcast TV means for millions of households across the U.S. – viewers will get instant access to TV music channels that feature the interactivity and capabilities of a music app, without having to download or launch an app,” said ROXi CEO, Rob Lewis. “Our viewers will be able to pause, play and skip on Broadcast TV for the first time. It is a true revolution in linear TV, and we’re bringing it to homes across America with Sinclair in 2024.”

“Through our strategic partnership with ROXi, we’re building a better and more interactive broadcast television experience. We’re confident this partnership will help accelerate the adoption of NextGen TV by delivering entertainment features that consumers will increasingly come to demand on their televisions,” said Skip Flenniken VP, GM of Technology Business Development at Sinclair, Inc.

Research reveals strong consumer appetite in US

New independent research published today reveals that 77% of US consumers thought free interactive music TV channels, karaoke, and music games, without the need for a subscription, would be an attractive feature they would want when selecting their next TV.*

ROXi NEXTGEN TV music channel previews at CES Las Vegas 2024

ROXi is hosting sneak previews of its NEXTGEN TV interactive music channels at CES in Las Vegas from 9 - 12 January at the ATSC (Advanced Television Systems Committee) booth at CES Tech East - Las Vegas Convention Centre Central Hall, booth 19744.

ROXi TV App launch

In addition to the new interactive music channels to be broadcast in partnership with Sinclair, Inc., early 2024 will also see ROXi launching its new downloadable free ROXi TV Music App on a wide range of Smart TV platforms including Samsung, LG, Roku, Vizio, Sony BRAVIA, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast, Google TV, and Android TV. The free ROXi TV App offers additional interactive features including the ability to search and play music from ROXi’s catalogue of 100 million music videos. ROXi TV app users can also upgrade to ROXi Premium for an unlimited ad-free music experience.

*SurveyMonkey research commissioned by ROXi: July 2023: Sample: 1098 US internet users.

Q . When buying your next TV. If there was a TV that gave you free instant access to interactive music TV channels, karaoke, and music games, without the need for a subscription, how attractive would you find that feature when considering which TV to buy?

About ROXi’s three interactive broadcast channels:

The ROXi Music Video Channel will feature curated collections of the very best high-quality music videos from the biggest names in music including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé and more. Unlike a traditional music TV channel viewers are able to pause the music, play and also skip to the next music video. They can also upgrade to the full Premium ad-free experience. Music is drawn from ROXi’s comprehensive catalogue of 100 million original and virtual music videos, licensed by all the major and leading independent music rights holders, covering all genres and decades including the latest hit music releases.

The ROXi Music Video Karaoke Channel features the latest and greatest Karaoke tracks with original music videos paired with timed, scrolling lyrics to provide an engaging Karaoke experience that’s as fun for people to watch as it is to sing along to.

The ROXi Music Games Channel features interactive music games where viewers battle it out with friends and family for the highest score. Full interactive gaming features delivered over normal Broadcast TV for the first time.

About ROXi:

ROXi is a globally licensed music streaming company backed by Simon Cowell, Kylie Minogue and Sheryl Crow, Robbie Williams and U2’s Adam Clayton. With over 100 million music videos including all the original music videos from all major and leading independent record labels, ROXi brings friends and family together to enjoy free music videos, music video channels, karaoke, music games and more. Originally launched in the UK on Sky Q, Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Samsung, LG, Fire TV, Android TV and Google TV including compatible Sony, Philips, Panasonic, Toshiba, TCL, Hisense and Shield Smart TVs and set-top boxes, ROXi’s TV app will launch in the US on Comcast, LG, Samsung, Roku, Vizio, Sony, Fire TV, Android TV, Google TV and compatible TV brands. See www.roxi.tv.

About Sinclair, Inc.:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), is a diversified media company and leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD and The Nest; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

