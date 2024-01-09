iHeartMedia Announces Return of ‘The iHeartPodcast Awards’ with Live Event in Partnership with SXSW on March 11, 2024

NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia, the No. 1 podcast publisher globally according to Podtrac, has joined forces with South by Southwest (SXSW) to announce the return of the iHeartPodcast Awards, which will take place live and in-person during the SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, TX. The event will be held at the Fairmont Hotel on Monday, March 11 at 8 p.m. CT and will honor the best and most innovative industry podcasts and creators of 2023. The ceremony will broadcast live on select iHeartMedia Radio Stations nationwide, through the iHeartRadio app and via a video stream in partnership with YouTube on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel. The event will additionally be available on demand following the initial live stream.

Nominees across categories include podcasts from all creators, distributors and platforms with a judging panel composed of blue-ribbon podcast industry leaders, creatives and visionaries who will determine the winners in categories including comedy, crime, news, pop culture, sports, food, business and more. In addition to the panel-judged category awards, one award, the coveted Podcast of the Year, will have a fan voting component.

The 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards will also feature Icon Awards, which will pay tribute to creators, organizations and podcasts that have made groundbreaking industry contributions.

“ Each year we look forward to celebrating the podcast industry’s most groundbreaking and innovative voices as the medium continues to evolve and explode,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia’s Digital Audio Group. “ Over the past few years, SXSW has become a dynamic and effective setting for us to host many of our interactive podcast panels, discussions and experiences. There's no better location to bring this celebratory industry event back, live and in person, than Austin at South by Southwest.”

" This partnership showcases our commitment to celebrating creative people across the diverse world of podcasting and beyond,” said Jann Baskett, SXSW Co-President and Chief Brand Officer. " We’re thrilled to join forces with iHeartMedia to bring the iHeartPodcast Awards to Austin and amplify the incredible talent shaping the future of this dynamic medium."

Previous iHeartPodcast Awards shows have featured an array of celebrity presenters and guests. Appearances included Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Will Arnett, Dua Lipa, Martha Stewart, Questlove, Mayim Bialik, Will Ferrell, Malcolm Gladwell, Draymond Green, Bethenny Frankel, Conan O’Brien, Angela Yee and many more. Visit the recap for additional information around the 2023 iHeartPodcast awards.

More information including category nominees, guest hosts, celebrity appearances and more will be announced in the coming months.

The 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards is part of iHeartMedia’s roster of nationally recognized events including the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartCountry Festival and iHeartRadio ALTer Ego.

