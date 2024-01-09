Farther Partners with YCharts to Equip Advisors and Clients with Powerful Data and Insights, Fueling AUM Growth

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farther, the nation’s leading technology-centric wealth management firm, has partnered with YCharts, a cloud-based investment research and client communications SaaS platform. The partnership will provide Farther’s advisor network with an all-in-one solution for enhancing client relationships and attracting new business.

YCharts offers Farther and its advisors a multifaceted approach that focuses on traditional investment analysis as well as tailored content to make client meetings more engaging and effective. YCharts' feature-rich toolkit and team collaboration capabilities will provide a seamless communication channel among Farther's investment research and client needs. By also harnessing YCharts' report and proposal generation offerings, Farther will be equipped to deliver compelling investment recommendations and facilitate impactful conversations with both clients and prospects.

“We are thrilled to partner with Farther to enable their advisors to leverage our innovative suite of solutions, offering an expansive set of tools, including proposal capabilities, streamlined report generation, and robust charting,” said John Vander Vennet, CRO at YCharts. “Our aim is to empower not only Farther’s research teams but also to provide their client-facing advisors with our best-in-class solution,” he added.

“At Farther, we aim to arm advisors with powerful tools to operate their practices more efficiently and achieve better outcomes,” said Taylor Matthews, Co-Founder and CEO of Farther. “YCharts provides our investment team and advisors with excellent research capabilities and an intuitive interface that will drive insights, facilitate productive conversations, and deliver value for our clients.”

With technology at the core of its value proposition, Farther continues to solidify its commitment to cutting-edge practices by selecting YCharts as its go-to solution for advisor communication and research. This partnership is a direct response to a pressing industry demand for an all-encompassing tool that delivers a premium experience for streamlining team collaboration, investment research, and client communications.

Farther is the leading technology-centric wealth management firm – combining expert advisors with cutting-edge technology to deliver an efficient, comprehensive, and elite client experience. Founded in 2019 and backed by top-tier venture capital firms, Farther caters to high-net-worth professionals who need a more holistic approach to managing their money.

YCharts is an investment research platform that enables smarter investments and better client communications. Built for wealth management professionals, YCharts offers comprehensive data, powerful visualization tools, and advanced analytics for equity, mutual fund, ETF, and SMA research, as well as proposal and report generation, portfolio construction, idea generation, and market monitoring. For more information, visit www.ycharts.com.

