Walker SCM Expands Operations into Memphis, Solidifying Partnership with Heavy Industrial Fortune 500 Company

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week, Walker SCM proudly announces the expansion of its operations into the Memphis market, marking a significant milestone in the company's continuous growth. This expansion involves a strategic partnership with a heavy industrial Fortune 500 company, reinforcing Walker's commitment to delivering top-notch logistics solutions. As a leader in the logistics industry, Walker SCM brings decades of expertise to this collaboration. This venture is designed to optimize the reverse logistics process, enhance operational efficiency, and contribute to sustainable supply chain practices.

The Memphis-based reverse logistics warehouse will serve as a hub for Walker SCM's innovative approach to logistics, showcasing the company's dedication to reliability and sustainability.

This expansion signifies an enhanced partnership with our customers, a testament to the shared values and commitment to excellence in the logistics industry. The joint effort further solidifies the collaborative power of two industry leaders, each bringing their strengths and operational commitment to ensure a comprehensive approach to reverse logistics.

New Location Address

4650 Quality Drive

Memphis, Tennessee 38118

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our operations into Memphis and the strategic partnership with a heavy industrial Fortune 500 company," said Claudell Germain, President and COO at Walker SCM. "This collaboration reflects our unwavering dedication to innovation, reliability, and sustainability. Together with our esteemed partner, we aim to redefine industry standards and continue providing exceptional logistics solutions to our valued customers."

Walker SCM looks forward to the positive impact this expansion will have on the Memphis market, as well as the broader logistics industry. The company remains committed to transparency with its employees and the public, fostering stronger relationships with both current and potential customers.