Haig Partners Serves as the Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor to Team Automotive Group on the Sale of Team Chevrolet GMC Boone, NC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haig Partners LLC, the leading buy-sell advisory firm to higher-value auto dealers, served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Team Automotive Group on the sale of Team Chevrolet GMC Boone to Keffer Automotive Group of Charlotte, NC.

Team Automotive Group is a family-owned dealership group headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with locations throughout the Carolinas. The Charlotte Business Journal awarded the organization the Fast 50 Award in 2022, which recognizes the region's leading private companies.

Kristin Dillard Sodoma, President of Team Automotive Group, said, “Team Automotive is committed to growth, and we believe that strategically selling stores in some of our smaller markets allows us to better direct our focus to fuel expansion in larger areas throughout the Southeast. It was paramount for us to receive insights from an auto retail buy-sell expert who comprehensively understood potential scenarios to assist us in achieving our growth objectives. John was the perfect fit for us. His dual expertise as a CPA and a trusted buy-sell advisor to dealers was instrumental. He listened to us and appreciated our needs and expectations. We thank him for his help and guidance in divesting a couple of dealerships from our portfolio. In addition to Team Chevrolet GMC Boone, John advised us on divesting Team Chevrolet of Creedmoor, NC, late in 2023. We look forward to continuing to work with John on identifying potential acquisitions as we execute our growth strategy.

"I would also like to extend a sincere thank you to Jim Keffer and Keffer Automotive for making this such a smooth transition for the Team Chevrolet GMC Boone team. We congratulate you and look forward to watching your success with GM in the Boone market.”

John Davis, Managing Director with Haig Partners, said, “It has been such a pleasure working with Kristin and her team. I have spent my career advising owners of high-value dealership groups, helping them move from where they are today to where they want to go in the future. We appreciate the trust clients like Kristin place in us to help them achieve their financial, growth, and overall business goals. Kristin will certainly continue as a successful dealer for many years as she and Team Automotive grow. It is fun being part of the team, helping them along the way.

"Congratulations to Jim Keffer and Keffer Automotive on the addition. They are the perfect fit for this dealership and the Boone community and will serve GM very well. This transaction demonstrates that buyer demand is strong in attractive markets like the Carolinas. In addition to working with Kristin and her team on the sale of these two stores for Team Automotive, I had the honor of advising on the recent sale of Vic Bailey Automotive’s five stores in South Carolina.”

Jim Keffer added, “I went to school at Appalachian State many years ago, and I have always loved Boone. We are delighted to be entering the Boone market and very appreciative of both Kristin and John for their dedication and diligence in getting this transaction accomplished successfully.

"At Keffer Automotive, we help General Managers like Steve Mason become Owners. Boone will represent our 35th buyout opportunity for one of our GMs, and we could not be more excited to be aligned with Chevrolet and GMC in this endeavor. We look forward to updating the facility and creating lots of great new relationships.”

In addition to facilitating the sale of Team Chevrolet GMC Boone, John Davis advised on the sale of Team Automotive’s Chevrolet GMC of Creedmoor, NC, late in 2023. These transactions represent 18 dealerships the team at Haig Partners has bought or sold in the Carolinas.

Eric Pridgen of Underwood & Roberts, PLLC, served as legal counsel, and Jason Wilkinson and Thomas England of FORVIS served as accounting advisors to Team Automotive. Jeffrey Helms of Caudle & Spears, P.A. served as legal counsel for Keffer Automotive.

About Haig Partners

Haig Partners is a leading buy-sell advisory firm that helps owners of higher-value auto, truck, RV, and motorsports dealerships maximize the value of their businesses when they are ready to sell. The team at Haig Partners has advised on the purchase or sale of more than 545 dealerships with a total value of over $9.7 billion. It has represented 26 dealership groups that qualify for the Top 150 Dealership Groups list published by Automotive News, more than any other firm. Clients of Haig Partners benefit from the group's collective experience as previous executives with leading companies such as AutoNation, Sewell Automotive Companies, Ally Financial, Bank of America, Toyota Financial Services, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, FORVIS, and Deloitte. Leveraging its unmatched expertise and extensive relationships, Haig Partners guides clients to successful outcomes through a confidential and customized sales process. The firm authors The Haig Report®, the leading industry quarterly report that tracks trends in auto retail and their impact on dealership values, and co-authors NADA’s Guide, “Buying and Selling a Dealership.” Haig Partners team members are frequent speakers at industry conferences and are regularly quoted in reputable media outlets, including Reuters, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNBC, BBC, Automotive News, Wards, CarDealershipGuy and CBT News. For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.