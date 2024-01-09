Outsight and PreAct Technologies Partner to Break New Ground in People Flow Tracking With Advanced Spatial AI

The output 3D Point-Cloud data from PreAct is processed in real-time thanks to Outsight’s Software and generates a comprehensive set of Spatial Analytics insights. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outsight, the leading innovator in 3D Spatial AI Software Solutions, has joined forces with PreAct Technologies, a trailblazer in near-field flash LiDAR technology, to revolutionize the fields of Smart Infrastructure and People Flow Monitoring. This groundbreaking partnership heralds a new era in the industry, where high-resolution LiDAR technology becomes accessible at unprecedentedly affordable prices.

PreAct's unique approach has reduced LiDAR system costs by up to tenfold compared to existing solutions, without compromising on resolution. Combined with Outsight's cutting-edge Spatial AI Software Platform, this powerful technology can now be deployed on a large scale across various industries.

The partnership is a game-changer, particularly for applications requiring detailed spatial analysis and monitoring, such as smart city infrastructure, retail, transportation hubs and in any other context requiring efficient people flow management in high-density areas.

Seamless Integration for Groundbreaking Solutions

Outsight's expertise in transforming raw 3D LiDAR data into actionable insights complements PreAct's affordable, high-resolution LiDAR technology. Together, they provide an integrated solution that enables operators of transportation hubs, retailers and industrial sites to tap into a new dimension of Spatial Intelligence. This collaboration ensures the delivery of smarter, safer, and more sustainable environments.

Showcasing Innovation at CES 2024

Outsight and PreAct Technologies are excited to demonstrate the capabilities of this partnership at the upcoming CES 2024. Attendees can experience firsthand the potential of these integrated solutions in the West Hall, at Outsight's booth number 6374 and PreAct Technologies' booth number 6366. The showcase will offer a glimpse into the future of Spatial Intelligence and efficient people flow management through 3D perception hardware and software.

About PreAct Technologies

PreAct Technologies is the market leader in near-field software-definable flash LiDAR technology. Its patent-pending suite of sensor technologies provide high resolution, affordable LiDAR solutions to a wide range of industries including automotive, healthcare, ITS, industrial, consumer electronics, robotics and trucking. The firm is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with offices in Ashburn, Virginia, Rochester, NY and Barcelona Spain. For sales inquiries, please contact sales@preact-tech.com. For more information, visit www.preact-tech.com.

About Outsight

Outsight’s software solutions track the motion of people and vehicles using 3D LiDAR data.

Operators of transportation hubs like airports and train stations but also sport venues, road infrastructures and industrial sites can now access accurate and anonymous Spatial Intelligence data, in order to improve operations and increase user safety and satisfaction.

Our international team of scientists and engineers drive the development of our solutions from Paris, San Francisco, and Sophia-Antipolis (Nice). To support our global outreach, we also operate commercial offices in the UK, Belgium, Spain, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

We believe that accelerating the adoption of LiDAR technology through robust and scalable software solutions will significantly contribute to making the world smarter, safer and more sustainable.

To learn more: https://www.outsight.ai/