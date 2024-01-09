Sonendo Continues Expanding the Reach of Its GentleWave Procedure; Partners with Dental Purchasing Group

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonendo, Inc. (OTCQX: SONX), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced a partnership agreement with Dental Purchasing Group (DPG), a member-driven group purchasing organization (GPO) that provides independent and group dental practices with cost savings programs. As a result of the agreement, DPG members can adopt and implement the GentleWave Procedure into their practices to provide their patients with elevated root canal therapy. A simpler and less invasive alternative to traditional treatment, the GentleWave Procedure has been performed more than one million times and counting.

DPG recognizes that dental practice owners are increasingly faced with declining revenue and limited solutions, and is committed to helping them increase profitability. The ideal partner, Sonendo provides clinicians with the technology they need to overcome challenging cases and perform high-quality root canal treatment.

"We are excited to partner with Sonendo, a dental technology leader and developer of the GentleWave System," said Seth Josephs, founder of DPG. "At DPG, we are committed to bringing innovative solutions to our members that will enhance practice growth and profitability. Together we can achieve more!"

With the GentleWave Procedure, most patients report mild to no pain and are treated in a single visit, leading to increased efficiencies and better patient experiences.

“With members in more than 40 states, DPG is one of the largest dental-specific GPOs in the U.S. and we are pleased to partner with them in this capacity,” said Bjarne Bergheim, President and CEO of Sonendo. “We are confident that the GentleWave Procedure will bring DPG members a slew of benefits, from simplified workflows to better patient outcomes – all of which will positively impact profitability and the overall patient experience.”

This news comes off the heels of Sonendo announcing a strategic partnership with another GPO earlier this month. Last year, the Company announced agreements with two endodontic dental service organizations (DSOs).

For more information about Sonendo and the GentleWave System, please visit www.sonendo.com. To find a GentleWave doctor in your area, please visit www.gentlewave.com.

About Sonendo

Sonendo is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. Sonendo develops and manufactures the GentleWave® System, an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The system utilizes a proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure. The clinical benefits of the GentleWave® System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain. In addition, the GentleWave® System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices.

Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO® Software integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting and cone beam computed tomography imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave® System.

For more information on Sonendo, visit www.sonendo.com. For more information on the GentleWave® System, visit www.gentlewave.com/doctor.