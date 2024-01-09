Mojix Joins SAS Retail Partner Ecosystem

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mojix, a global leader in real-time item-level visibility (RTILV) solutions for supply chains, today announced it has become an official member of the SAS® Retail partner ecosystem. In this first-of-its-kind partnership, Mojix and SAS have come together to integrate the world’s leading RTILV platform with the industry-leading SAS Intelligent Planning Cloud platform to future-proof supply chains around the globe.

The SAS partner program establishes powerful relationships with leading business and technology organizations to make the most of the latest innovations and retail business solutions.

SAS combines all of its analytical software expertise with partners’ industry and domain knowledge to present complete solutions for customers. Together, Mojix and SAS will serve a global footprint of retailers that have a passion for data harmonization across the enterprise as well as providing a best-in-class customer experience.

The companies will showcase their solution capabilities at the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2024 Big Show on Jan. 14 – 16. Mojix (booth 3865) will be presenting in the SAS booth (4809) on Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., discussing Why Retailers Must Care About Item-Level Supply Chain Visibility for Profit Optimization.

“SAS is well known for cutting-edge AI and analytics solutions that help retailers transform raw data into actionable insights,” said Dan Mitchell, Global Director of SAS Retail and Consumer Goods. “But collecting real-time inventory data has historically been out of reach for most retailers. With our Mojix ecosystem partnership, retailers will have up-to-date and situationally aware analytic recommendations whenever they need it. By integrating this data with automated analytics, companies can prevent out of stocks, dynamically flow goods, increase customer satisfaction and even steer clear of future risk.”

“We are excited to become an official SAS ecosystem partner,” said Josh Main, SVP of Global Sales & Partnerships at Mojix. “Recently, there has been an increasing focus on inventory at rest, in the warehouses as well as in retail stores. Visibility at an item level is critical for organizations to manage the increased risk and disruptions supply chains are facing. Joining the partner program will enhance our position in the industry and expand our capabilities to provide high-quality, real-time, item-level visibility solutions to our clients around the world.”

About Mojix

Mojix is a leader in real-time, item-level visibility solutions and human capital management for nearshoring IT development services that provide end-to-end business intelligence for supply chains around the globe. Mojix harmonizes data to provide traceability, product authentication and automated inventory management solutions that are built on a high security, scalable SaaS platform. Mojix captures event-triggered actions and vital characteristics by tracking billions of unique identities, to follow item lifecycles from source to shelf. Companies can leverage the integrated data to increase their sales and operational efficiency, reduce risk, and enhance their customer experience. Learn more at www.mojix.com.

