Salient Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

Salient Predictions, the leader in S2S weather forecasting and insights, announced the company has joined Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program, an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest insurtechs and how to best leverage them.

"We are thrilled to join this respected community of technology pioneers as we commit to innovation and excellence in the insurance industry,” said Matt Stein, co-founder and CEO of Salient. “Salient is poised to help insurers solve critical challenges, enhancing their ability to make informed decisions in the face of evolving climate patterns. We look forward to the opportunities this program brings to connect with Guidewire's P&C customers, furthering our mission to improve resiliency and drive positive change in the insurance landscape.”

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire’s P&C customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Salient to our program and help introduce Salient’s cutting-edge S2S weather forecasting technology,” said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist at Guidewire. “Salient's expertise in subseasonal-to-seasonal weather forecasting and analytics aims to empower P&C insurers with the tools they need to navigate and thrive in the face of evolving climate patterns.”

Salient has been working with leading P&C insurers like Zurich Insurance to help power weather risk alerting solutions that improve risk avoidance and customer retention.

About Salient

Salient combines novel ocean and land-surface data with machine learning and climate expertise to deliver the world's most accurate subseasonal-to-seasonal weather forecasts and industry insights—two to 52 weeks in advance. Bringing together world-leading experts in physical oceanography, climatology and the global water cycle, machine learning, and AI, Salient helps enterprise clients improve resiliency, increase preparedness, and make better decisions in the face of a rapidly changing climate. Learn more at www.salientpredictions.com and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

