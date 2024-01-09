Teleperformance: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2023:
- 99,260 shares
- €5,478,635.46 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 4,644
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 4,110
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 420,591 shares for € 53,946,382.30
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 391,347 shares for € 50,669,959.64
It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2023, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 70,016 shares
- €3,686,102.84 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 3,509
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 3,160
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 365,343 shares for € 86,076,222.42
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 331,059 shares for € 78,778,328.93
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16 in cash
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|
|
Buy Side
|
Sell Side
|
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Traded volume
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Traded volume
|
Total
|
4 644
|
420 591
|
53 946 382,30
|
|
4 110
|
391 347
|
50 669 959,64
|
04/07/2023
|
11
|
1 000
|
155 130,00
|
|
7
|
700
|
108 759,00
|
05/07/2023
|
49
|
4 800
|
737 856,00
|
|
32
|
3 350
|
517 340,50
|
06/07/2023
|
70
|
8 000
|
1 182 800,00
|
|
2
|
300
|
45 030,00
|
07/07/2023
|
59
|
8 000
|
1 160 400,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10/07/2023
|
20
|
6 000
|
865 440,00
|
|
12
|
4 600
|
666 632,00
|
11/07/2023
|
6
|
255
|
36 653,70
|
|
81
|
9 900
|
1 454 508,00
|
12/07/2023
|
8
|
1 200
|
177 516,00
|
|
42
|
5 200
|
784 992,00
|
13/07/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
45
|
3 500
|
549 465,00
|
14/07/2023
|
51
|
4 752
|
740 266,56
|
|
39
|
4 000
|
627 120,00
|
17/07/2023
|
54
|
5 514
|
852 188,70
|
|
47
|
3 675
|
569 551,50
|
18/07/2023
|
24
|
4 400
|
678 920,00
|
|
34
|
4 900
|
758 177,00
|
19/07/2023
|
32
|
3 050
|
478 880,50
|
|
37
|
3 900
|
612 768,00
|
20/07/2023
|
59
|
7 484
|
1 157 924,48
|
|
49
|
6 300
|
976 626,00
|
21/07/2023
|
30
|
3 900
|
600 249,00
|
|
24
|
3 000
|
463 140,00
|
24/07/2023
|
25
|
3 960
|
616 255,20
|
|
40
|
6 500
|
1 014 325,00
|
25/07/2023
|
43
|
5 582
|
874 755,22
|
|
65
|
7 900
|
1 244 013,00
|
26/07/2023
|
55
|
7 700
|
1 204 742,00
|
|
61
|
7 500
|
1 177 725,00
|
27/07/2023
|
70
|
7 400
|
1 042 216,00
|
|
2
|
100
|
14 400,00
|
28/07/2023
|
20
|
1 295
|
174 850,90
|
|
16
|
1 000
|
136 750,00
|
31/07/2023
|
43
|
5 800
|
768 674,00
|
|
35
|
3 600
|
478 512,00
|
01/08/2023
|
48
|
3 305
|
421 916,30
|
|
9
|
1 600
|
205 136,00
|
02/08/2023
|
36
|
2 800
|
353 416,00
|
|
2
|
28
|
3 541,16
|
03/08/2023
|
51
|
4 200
|
536 802,00
|
|
78
|
6 572
|
844 173,40
|
04/08/2023
|
63
|
6 447
|
825 087,06
|
|
4
|
6 247
|
803 364,20
|
07/08/2023
|
32
|
3 820
|
479 868,40
|
|
9
|
800
|
100 784,00
|
08/08/2023
|
39
|
3 129
|
392 814,66
|
|
25
|
2 400
|
302 256,00
|
09/08/2023
|
44
|
4 071
|
510 991,92
|
|
33
|
3 400
|
429 930,00
|
10/08/2023
|
17
|
1 600
|
199 264,00
|
|
17
|
2 000
|
249 820,00
|
11/08/2023
|
65
|
13 300
|
1 609 566,00
|
|
8
|
801
|
100 189,08
|
14/08/2023
|
20
|
1 300
|
156 910,00
|
|
61
|
7 000
|
848 960,00
|
15/08/2023
|
22
|
1 500
|
177 705,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16/08/2023
|
44
|
2 250
|
262 035,00
|
|
38
|
1 550
|
181 179,50
|
17/08/2023
|
87
|
4 600
|
531 392,00
|
|
34
|
2 500
|
289 700,00
|
18/08/2023
|
40
|
2 600
|
299 104,00
|
|
65
|
2 900
|
334 515,00
|
21/08/2023
|
53
|
3 400
|
391 714,00
|
|
40
|
2 700
|
311 850,00
|
22/08/2023
|
88
|
5 200
|
601 068,00
|
|
80
|
5 000
|
579 900,00
|
23/08/2023
|
2
|
100
|
11 580,00
|
|
70
|
4 110
|
483 212,70
|
24/08/2023
|
17
|
1 300
|
155 116,00
|
|
13
|
1 300
|
156 169,00
|
25/08/2023
|
21
|
2 033
|
241 622,05
|
|
16
|
1 800
|
214 830,00
|
28/08/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
73
|
6 200
|
755 842,00
|
29/08/2023
|
41
|
3 050
|
381 311,00
|
|
50
|
4 590
|
576 090,90
|
30/08/2023
|
36
|
2 879
|
356 045,93
|
|
36
|
5 000
|
621 050,00
|
31/08/2023
|
4
|
400
|
50 280,00
|
|
24
|
4 200
|
534 660,00
|
01/09/2023
|
24
|
2 250
|
289 102,50
|
|
21
|
2 800
|
360 948,00
|
04/09/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
44
|
3 700
|
486 254,00
|
05/09/2023
|
54
|
4 250
|
552 075,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
06/09/2023
|
79
|
5 600
|
715 176,00
|
|
31
|
2 750
|
352 825,00
|
07/09/2023
|
96
|
7 100
|
892 186,00
|
|
40
|
4 300
|
542 789,00
|
08/09/2023
|
14
|
1 800
|
226 836,00
|
|
40
|
3 200
|
404 704,00
|
11/09/2023
|
33
|
3 000
|
380 460,00
|
|
26
|
2 200
|
280 676,00
|
12/09/2023
|
33
|
3 600
|
453 888,00
|
|
22
|
3 000
|
379 800,00
|
13/09/2023
|
51
|
4 221
|
524 543,67
|
|
31
|
2 800
|
349 104,00
|
14/09/2023
|
22
|
4 600
|
571 182,00
|
|
28
|
5 000
|
624 000,00
|
15/09/2023
|
44
|
4 600
|
579 508,00
|
|
45
|
3 400
|
431 392,00
|
18/09/2023
|
71
|
5 440
|
665 366,40
|
|
1
|
200
|
24 800,00
|
19/09/2023
|
28
|
3 060
|
371 239,20
|
|
17
|
1 550
|
189 069,00
|
20/09/2023
|
6
|
600
|
73 242,00
|
|
42
|
3 000
|
366 930,00
|
21/09/2023
|
66
|
5 200
|
627 588,00
|
|
25
|
2 200
|
266 310,00
|
22/09/2023
|
38
|
3 800
|
453 986,00
|
|
54
|
4 400
|
528 352,00
|
25/09/2023
|
35
|
3 300
|
396 330,00
|
|
6
|
400
|
48 520,00
|
26/09/2023
|
47
|
3 100
|
367 691,00
|
|
21
|
2 100
|
249 732,00
|
27/09/2023
|
41
|
2 460
|
283 711,80
|
|
25
|
1 500
|
173 670,00
|
28/09/2023
|
12
|
450
|
50 953,50
|
|
16
|
750
|
85 777,50
|
29/09/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
43
|
3 500
|
416 640,00
|
02/10/2023
|
38
|
2 650
|
308 592,50
|
|
21
|
2 050
|
239 727,00
|
03/10/2023
|
35
|
1 500
|
171 750,00
|
|
3
|
200
|
22 930,00
|
04/10/2023
|
11
|
800
|
91 520,00
|
|
9
|
800
|
92 104,00
|
05/10/2023
|
25
|
1 700
|
195 823,00
|
|
31
|
1 700
|
196 860,00
|
06/10/2023
|
22
|
1 400
|
160 762,00
|
|
19
|
1 800
|
207 612,00
|
09/10/2023
|
40
|
2 300
|
268 870,00
|
|
20
|
1 300
|
152 425,00
|
10/10/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
24
|
2 300
|
275 310,00
|
11/10/2023
|
35
|
2 550
|
305 260,50
|
|
3
|
300
|
36 120,00
|
12/10/2023
|
32
|
3 403
|
405 399,39
|
|
43
|
2 600
|
311 324,00
|
13/10/2023
|
46
|
4 197
|
494 910,24
|
|
18
|
2 300
|
272 044,00
|
16/10/2023
|
20
|
1 500
|
176 460,00
|
|
25
|
2 700
|
319 086,00
|
17/10/2023
|
58
|
4 400
|
518 760,00
|
|
61
|
4 400
|
520 960,00
|
18/10/2023
|
47
|
4 400
|
518 320,00
|
|
60
|
3 600
|
425 340,00
|
19/10/2023
|
49
|
4 024
|
474 147,92
|
|
57
|
4 500
|
532 890,00
|
20/10/2023
|
79
|
5 776
|
680 990,40
|
|
54
|
4 791
|
568 835,43
|
23/10/2023
|
61
|
5 900
|
684 341,00
|
|
4
|
400
|
47 480,00
|
24/10/2023
|
29
|
3 300
|
380 721,00
|
|
47
|
4 300
|
498 413,00
|
25/10/2023
|
70
|
5 400
|
604 746,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26/10/2023
|
72
|
4 500
|
460 395,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
27/10/2023
|
28
|
2 427
|
239 641,98
|
|
58
|
4 360
|
437 656,80
|
30/10/2023
|
2
|
300
|
31 239,00
|
|
45
|
2 000
|
209 540,00
|
31/10/2023
|
20
|
1 008
|
107 472,96
|
|
24
|
1 250
|
134 025,00
|
01/11/2023
|
7
|
700
|
76 867,00
|
|
35
|
1 900
|
210 121,00
|
02/11/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
77
|
7 105
|
817 643,40
|
03/11/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
64
|
5 404
|
652 533,00
|
06/11/2023
|
60
|
5 280
|
637 876,80
|
|
3
|
400
|
49 700,00
|
07/11/2023
|
112
|
8 850
|
1 041 114,00
|
|
134
|
11 365
|
1 370 732,65
|
08/11/2023
|
1
|
200
|
25 390,00
|
|
78
|
8 200
|
1 045 500,00
|
09/11/2023
|
25
|
2 600
|
327 132,00
|
|
35
|
3 601
|
457 579,07
|
10/11/2023
|
95
|
6 610
|
829 488,90
|
|
24
|
2 800
|
352 856,00
|
13/11/2023
|
20
|
2 400
|
302 112,00
|
|
28
|
2 979
|
377 230,77
|
14/11/2023
|
26
|
2 000
|
251 220,00
|
|
96
|
8 520
|
1 101 806,40
|
15/11/2023
|
36
|
2 852
|
381 683,16
|
|
42
|
4 520
|
608 482,40
|
16/11/2023
|
40
|
4 198
|
559 635,38
|
|
45
|
3 800
|
509 618,00
|
17/11/2023
|
52
|
3 200
|
432 896,00
|
|
58
|
5 580
|
759 382,20
|
20/11/2023
|
25
|
1 800
|
242 514,00
|
|
19
|
2 000
|
270 740,00
|
21/11/2023
|
25
|
2 600
|
346 632,00
|
|
8
|
1 000
|
135 100,00
|
22/11/2023
|
24
|
2 800
|
366 744,00
|
|
21
|
2 200
|
291 918,00
|
23/11/2023
|
36
|
2 200
|
285 714,00
|
|
2
|
200
|
26 000,00
|
24/11/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
9
|
1 000
|
130 900,00
|
27/11/2023
|
17
|
800
|
104 344,00
|
|
6
|
800
|
104 864,00
|
28/11/2023
|
18
|
1 800
|
231 786,00
|
|
9
|
600
|
77 700,00
|
29/11/2023
|
4
|
200
|
25 980,00
|
|
15
|
1 400
|
182 140,00
|
30/11/2023
|
28
|
2 600
|
335 946,00
|
|
21
|
2 000
|
259 920,00
|
01/12/2023
|
14
|
1 800
|
229 500,00
|
|
21
|
1 200
|
155 280,00
|
04/12/2023
|
62
|
5 400
|
676 134,00
|
|
19
|
2 200
|
279 356,00
|
05/12/2023
|
31
|
3 600
|
444 636,00
|
|
23
|
2 600
|
322 088,00
|
06/12/2023
|
64
|
5 200
|
631 488,00
|
|
15
|
1 400
|
172 004,00
|
07/12/2023
|
106
|
12 000
|
1 402 560,00
|
|
4
|
400
|
47 580,00
|
08/12/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
26
|
2 005
|
239 216,55
|
11/12/2023
|
44
|
3 702
|
431 801,28
|
|
21
|
2 600
|
304 746,00
|
12/12/2023
|
30
|
3 600
|
427 212,00
|
|
39
|
3 805
|
454 012,60
|
13/12/2023
|
58
|
4 200
|
493 080,00
|
|
25
|
3 000
|
353 610,00
|
14/12/2023
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
49
|
5 990
|
720 716,80
|
15/12/2023
|
58
|
2 150
|
263 160,00
|
|
44
|
4 400
|
540 188,00
|
18/12/2023
|
37
|
2 757
|
342 033,42
|
|
59
|
5 483
|
685 813,64
|
19/12/2023
|
14
|
1 800
|
226 296,00
|
|
46
|
5 117
|
648 068,05
|
20/12/2023
|
28
|
3 400
|
442 680,00
|
|
52
|
4 400
|
574 508,00
|
21/12/2023
|
49
|
3 800
|
503 690,00
|
|
83
|
7 100
|
951 329,00
|
22/12/2023
|
49
|
3 800
|
508 022,00
|
|
1
|
200
|
27 220,00
|
27/12/2023
|
25
|
2 776
|
371 206,72
|
|
19
|
2 200
|
296 142,00
|
28/12/2023
|
39
|
3 624
|
483 441,60
|
|
38
|
3 600
|
481 716,00
|
29/12/2023
|
73
|
8 050
|
1 057 850,50
|
|
38
|
3 249
|
433 936,44