Teleperformance: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

PARIS--()--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2023:

- 99,260 shares
- €5,478,635.46 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 4,644
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 4,110
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 420,591 shares for € 53,946,382.30
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 391,347 shares for € 50,669,959.64

It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2023, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 70,016 shares
- €3,686,102.84 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 3,509
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 3,160
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 365,343 shares for € 86,076,222.42
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 331,059 shares for € 78,778,328.93

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16 in cash

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

--------------------------

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group’s global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

--------------------------

 

Buy Side

Sell Side

 

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded volume
in EUR

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded volume
in EUR

Total

4 644

420 591

53 946 382,30

 

4 110

391 347

50 669 959,64

04/07/2023

11

1 000

155 130,00

 

7

700

108 759,00

05/07/2023

49

4 800

737 856,00

 

32

3 350

517 340,50

06/07/2023

70

8 000

1 182 800,00

 

2

300

45 030,00

07/07/2023

59

8 000

1 160 400,00

 

-

-

-

10/07/2023

20

6 000

865 440,00

 

12

4 600

666 632,00

11/07/2023

6

255

36 653,70

 

81

9 900

1 454 508,00

12/07/2023

8

1 200

177 516,00

 

42

5 200

784 992,00

13/07/2023

-

-

-

 

45

3 500

549 465,00

14/07/2023

51

4 752

740 266,56

 

39

4 000

627 120,00

17/07/2023

54

5 514

852 188,70

 

47

3 675

569 551,50

18/07/2023

24

4 400

678 920,00

 

34

4 900

758 177,00

19/07/2023

32

3 050

478 880,50

 

37

3 900

612 768,00

20/07/2023

59

7 484

1 157 924,48

 

49

6 300

976 626,00

21/07/2023

30

3 900

600 249,00

 

24

3 000

463 140,00

24/07/2023

25

3 960

616 255,20

 

40

6 500

1 014 325,00

25/07/2023

43

5 582

874 755,22

 

65

7 900

1 244 013,00

26/07/2023

55

7 700

1 204 742,00

 

61

7 500

1 177 725,00

27/07/2023

70

7 400

1 042 216,00

 

2

100

14 400,00

28/07/2023

20

1 295

174 850,90

 

16

1 000

136 750,00

31/07/2023

43

5 800

768 674,00

 

35

3 600

478 512,00

01/08/2023

48

3 305

421 916,30

 

9

1 600

205 136,00

02/08/2023

36

2 800

353 416,00

 

2

28

3 541,16

03/08/2023

51

4 200

536 802,00

 

78

6 572

844 173,40

04/08/2023

63

6 447

825 087,06

 

4

6 247

803 364,20

07/08/2023

32

3 820

479 868,40

 

9

800

100 784,00

08/08/2023

39

3 129

392 814,66

 

25

2 400

302 256,00

09/08/2023

44

4 071

510 991,92

 

33

3 400

429 930,00

10/08/2023

17

1 600

199 264,00

 

17

2 000

249 820,00

11/08/2023

65

13 300

1 609 566,00

 

8

801

100 189,08

14/08/2023

20

1 300

156 910,00

 

61

7 000

848 960,00

15/08/2023

22

1 500

177 705,00

 

-

-

-

16/08/2023

44

2 250

262 035,00

 

38

1 550

181 179,50

17/08/2023

87

4 600

531 392,00

 

34

2 500

289 700,00

18/08/2023

40

2 600

299 104,00

 

65

2 900

334 515,00

21/08/2023

53

3 400

391 714,00

 

40

2 700

311 850,00

22/08/2023

88

5 200

601 068,00

 

80

5 000

579 900,00

23/08/2023

2

100

11 580,00

 

70

4 110

483 212,70

24/08/2023

17

1 300

155 116,00

 

13

1 300

156 169,00

25/08/2023

21

2 033

241 622,05

 

16

1 800

214 830,00

28/08/2023

-

-

-

 

73

6 200

755 842,00

29/08/2023

41

3 050

381 311,00

 

50

4 590

576 090,90

30/08/2023

36

2 879

356 045,93

 

36

5 000

621 050,00

31/08/2023

4

400

50 280,00

 

24

4 200

534 660,00

01/09/2023

24

2 250

289 102,50

 

21

2 800

360 948,00

04/09/2023

-

-

-

 

44

3 700

486 254,00

05/09/2023

54

4 250

552 075,00

 

-

-

-

06/09/2023

79

5 600

715 176,00

 

31

2 750

352 825,00

07/09/2023

96

7 100

892 186,00

 

40

4 300

542 789,00

08/09/2023

14

1 800

226 836,00

 

40

3 200

404 704,00

11/09/2023

33

3 000

380 460,00

 

26

2 200

280 676,00

12/09/2023

33

3 600

453 888,00

 

22

3 000

379 800,00

13/09/2023

51

4 221

524 543,67

 

31

2 800

349 104,00

14/09/2023

22

4 600

571 182,00

 

28

5 000

624 000,00

15/09/2023

44

4 600

579 508,00

 

45

3 400

431 392,00

18/09/2023

71

5 440

665 366,40

 

1

200

24 800,00

19/09/2023

28

3 060

371 239,20

 

17

1 550

189 069,00

20/09/2023

6

600

73 242,00

 

42

3 000

366 930,00

21/09/2023

66

5 200

627 588,00

 

25

2 200

266 310,00

22/09/2023

38

3 800

453 986,00

 

54

4 400

528 352,00

25/09/2023

35

3 300

396 330,00

 

6

400

48 520,00

26/09/2023

47

3 100

367 691,00

 

21

2 100

249 732,00

27/09/2023

41

2 460

283 711,80

 

25

1 500

173 670,00

28/09/2023

12

450

50 953,50

 

16

750

85 777,50

29/09/2023

-

-

-

 

43

3 500

416 640,00

02/10/2023

38

2 650

308 592,50

 

21

2 050

239 727,00

03/10/2023

35

1 500

171 750,00

 

3

200

22 930,00

04/10/2023

11

800

91 520,00

 

9

800

92 104,00

05/10/2023

25

1 700

195 823,00

 

31

1 700

196 860,00

06/10/2023

22

1 400

160 762,00

 

19

1 800

207 612,00

09/10/2023

40

2 300

268 870,00

 

20

1 300

152 425,00

10/10/2023

-

-

-

 

24

2 300

275 310,00

11/10/2023

35

2 550

305 260,50

 

3

300

36 120,00

12/10/2023

32

3 403

405 399,39

 

43

2 600

311 324,00

13/10/2023

46

4 197

494 910,24

 

18

2 300

272 044,00

16/10/2023

20

1 500

176 460,00

 

25

2 700

319 086,00

17/10/2023

58

4 400

518 760,00

 

61

4 400

520 960,00

18/10/2023

47

4 400

518 320,00

 

60

3 600

425 340,00

19/10/2023

49

4 024

474 147,92

 

57

4 500

532 890,00

20/10/2023

79

5 776

680 990,40

 

54

4 791

568 835,43

23/10/2023

61

5 900

684 341,00

 

4

400

47 480,00

24/10/2023

29

3 300

380 721,00

 

47

4 300

498 413,00

25/10/2023

70

5 400

604 746,00

 

-

-

-

26/10/2023

72

4 500

460 395,00

 

-

-

-

27/10/2023

28

2 427

239 641,98

 

58

4 360

437 656,80

30/10/2023

2

300

31 239,00

 

45

2 000

209 540,00

31/10/2023

20

1 008

107 472,96

 

24

1 250

134 025,00

01/11/2023

7

700

76 867,00

 

35

1 900

210 121,00

02/11/2023

-

-

-

 

77

7 105

817 643,40

03/11/2023

-

-

-

 

64

5 404

652 533,00

06/11/2023

60

5 280

637 876,80

 

3

400

49 700,00

07/11/2023

112

8 850

1 041 114,00

 

134

11 365

1 370 732,65

08/11/2023

1

200

25 390,00

 

78

8 200

1 045 500,00

09/11/2023

25

2 600

327 132,00

 

35

3 601

457 579,07

10/11/2023

95

6 610

829 488,90

 

24

2 800

352 856,00

13/11/2023

20

2 400

302 112,00

 

28

2 979

377 230,77

14/11/2023

26

2 000

251 220,00

 

96

8 520

1 101 806,40

15/11/2023

36

2 852

381 683,16

 

42

4 520

608 482,40

16/11/2023

40

4 198

559 635,38

 

45

3 800

509 618,00

17/11/2023

52

3 200

432 896,00

 

58

5 580

759 382,20

20/11/2023

25

1 800

242 514,00

 

19

2 000

270 740,00

21/11/2023

25

2 600

346 632,00

 

8

1 000

135 100,00

22/11/2023

24

2 800

366 744,00

 

21

2 200

291 918,00

23/11/2023

36

2 200

285 714,00

 

2

200

26 000,00

24/11/2023

-

-

-

 

9

1 000

130 900,00

27/11/2023

17

800

104 344,00

 

6

800

104 864,00

28/11/2023

18

1 800

231 786,00

 

9

600

77 700,00

29/11/2023

4

200

25 980,00

 

15

1 400

182 140,00

30/11/2023

28

2 600

335 946,00

 

21

2 000

259 920,00

01/12/2023

14

1 800

229 500,00

 

21

1 200

155 280,00

04/12/2023

62

5 400

676 134,00

 

19

2 200

279 356,00

05/12/2023

31

3 600

444 636,00

 

23

2 600

322 088,00

06/12/2023

64

5 200

631 488,00

 

15

1 400

172 004,00

07/12/2023

106

12 000

1 402 560,00

 

4

400

47 580,00

08/12/2023

-

-

-

 

26

2 005

239 216,55

11/12/2023

44

3 702

431 801,28

 

21

2 600

304 746,00

12/12/2023

30

3 600

427 212,00

 

39

3 805

454 012,60

13/12/2023

58

4 200

493 080,00

 

25

3 000

353 610,00

14/12/2023

-

-

-

 

49

5 990

720 716,80

15/12/2023

58

2 150

263 160,00

 

44

4 400

540 188,00

18/12/2023

37

2 757

342 033,42

 

59

5 483

685 813,64

19/12/2023

14

1 800

226 296,00

 

46

5 117

648 068,05

20/12/2023

28

3 400

442 680,00

 

52

4 400

574 508,00

21/12/2023

49

3 800

503 690,00

 

83

7 100

951 329,00

22/12/2023

49

3 800

508 022,00

 

1

200

27 220,00

27/12/2023

25

2 776

371 206,72

 

19

2 200

296 142,00

28/12/2023

39

3 624

483 441,60

 

38

3 600

481 716,00

29/12/2023

73

8 050

1 057 850,50

 

38

3 249

433 936,44

 

Contacts

Teleperformance

Contacts

Teleperformance