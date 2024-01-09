Teleperformance: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2023:

- 99,260 shares

- €5,478,635.46 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 4,644

- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 4,110

- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 420,591 shares for € 53,946,382.30

- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 391,347 shares for € 50,669,959.64

It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2023, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 70,016 shares

- €3,686,102.84 in cash

- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 3,509

- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 3,160

- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 365,343 shares for € 86,076,222.42

- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 331,059 shares for € 78,778,328.93

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 14,000 shares

- €6,135,798.16 in cash

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

