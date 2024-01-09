Heartland National Life Launches New MYGA through FireLight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hexure, a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the life and annuity industry, announced Heartland National Life Insurance company (Heartland National) has implemented FireLight for e-submission of its annuity business. With FireLight, Heartland National accelerated the launch of its new multi-year guaranteed annuity (MYGA) product while providing its agents and distribution partners a streamlined and efficient way to submit annuity business.

"We're excited to announce our new MYGA product and partnership with FireLight for industry-leading enrollment software,” said Heartland’s Chief Marketing Officer, Nick Micheletti. “At Heartland, we prioritize the fusion of technology and agent-focused processes to achieve a best-in-class enrollment experience. This partnership represents our dedication to continually enhancing our agent experience for the improved service of our policyholders.”

Heartland National required a digital solution that enabled quick speed to market and easy, fast e-submission of their annuity business. Because the majority of their distribution partners were already using FireLight for electronic business processing, Heartland National can quickly and efficiently deliver easy access to their products, including their new MYGA product. Through an intuitive interface, Heartland National’s agents and distribution partners can capture application data digitally, collect signatures, and submit annuity applications in good order. This will enhance their overall sales experience and streamline back-office sales operations for the carrier.

"At Hexure, we take great pride in being a steadfast and experienced partner for Heartland National Life, providing digital solutions and proficiencies to support and enhance their expanding annuity ventures," said Jaci Miller, EVP, Director of Sales Management, Hexure. "Being a part of Heartland National’s journey as they broaden their footprint in the annuity industry while delivering an easy, efficient, and cutting-edge digital sales experience is exciting. We look forward to continued collaboration with Heartland National as they expand their product portfolio and deliver solutions and services that seamlessly support and align with the evolving needs of their clients.”

About Heartland National Life Insurance Company

Heartland National Life Insurance Company (HNL) is a life and health insurer established in 1965 with a mission to safeguard the life, health, and wealth of its policyholders. Committed to delivering best-in-class insurance products, HNL ensures customers receive not only the best value and options but, above all, the best service. Success for HNL is rooted in prioritizing policyholders, helping them navigate life's challenges with confidence and peace of mind. For more information, visit https://heartlandnationallife.com.

About Hexure

Founded in 1995, Hexure provides digital sales solutions to the insurance and financial services industry across various lines of life insurance, annuities, retirement, and wealth management products. Carriers and distributors use its solutions to build customer-centric sales experiences, accelerate submissions, reduce paper processes, meet regulatory requirements, and improve in-good-order sales. For more information visit hexure.com.