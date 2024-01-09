Goodyear and Gatik Further Advance Safety of Autonomous Vehicles With Tire Intelligence Integration

Gatik will achieve Freight-Only operations at a meaningful scale in 2024 and 2025. Freight-Only is the deployment of Gatik’s autonomous trucks without a human onboard. In 2021, Gatik became the first company worldwide to operate fully driverless, freight-only commercial deliveries on the middle mile with Walmart. Shortly after, the company executed the first fully driverless deployment for Canada’s largest retailer, Loblaw. (Photo: Business Wire)

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, a leader in connected mobility, and Gatik (Gatik AI, Inc.), the leader in autonomous middle mile B2B logistics, announced the expansion of the industry’s first, successful integration of tire intelligence technology into an autonomous driving system.

Gatik's autonomous fleet, consisting of Class 3–7 box trucks, has made significant strides in enhancing the safety, accuracy and overall performance of autonomous vehicles (AVs). Equipping the fleet’s Goodyear Endurance® RSA® tires with Goodyear SightLine technology, the company’s comprehensive tire intelligence solution, enables Gatik to advance the safety and overall accuracy of its efficient fleet operations, while also improving delivery uptime and reliability. This year, Gatik plans to implement the intelligent tire solution into a significant portion of its autonomous fleet across the U.S. and Canada.

“Being the vehicle’s only contact point to the road, the tire can play a pivotal role in enabling the vehicle to react like a driver would,” said Chris Helsel, senior vice president, Global Operations and Chief Technology Officer, Goodyear. “Gatik is revolutionizing the autonomous technology space, and by providing real-time insights through intelligent tire data, we can support Gatik’s autonomous driving system to become even more safe, reliable and efficient.”

Through extensive on-road testing in a wide variety of challenging real-world driving scenarios, tire intelligence data regarding road conditions and tire health have helped Gatik advance its AV controllers with insights about accurate cornering and braking stiffness, rolling resistance and tire load. This data, which is communicated between Goodyear SightLine technology and Gatik’s autonomous driving system through a real-time feedback loop, has enabled Gatik to yield numerous performance enhancements, including the ability to adapt swiftly and safely to a variety of road conditions, even when the mass or payload of the truck varies by delivery.

"The groundbreaking integration of Goodyear SightLine technology into Gatik's autonomous fleet is a first in the industry. The real-time data derived from intelligent tire technology not only enhances the safety and predictability of our autonomous vehicles, but also enables us to maintain high levels of efficiency, reliability and delivery uptime throughout our operations," said Gautam Narang, Gatik CEO and Co-founder. "Our partnership with Goodyear is another step in advancing Gatik's leadership in autonomous technology, underscoring our commitment to ensuring that the true advantages of B2B middle mile logistics are brought to market."

The companies have partnered to conduct ongoing, rigorous testing at Goodyear’s San Angelo, Texas, Proving Grounds. Through this collaboration, Gatik is able to ensure its autonomous vehicles are tested extensively in a safe, closed course environment for both common and unusual road scenarios, including traffic lights, road signs, evasive maneuvers, tight turns, collision avoidance, precise lane keeping and minimum risk stopping distances.

Goodyear and Gatik have future plans to incorporate Goodyear's advanced predictive road condition monitoring solution into Gatik’s autonomous driving system. This integration will enable Gatik to strategically plan its operations, ensuring a consistent and reliable movement of goods for Gatik’s diverse customer base, encompassing the nation’s largest grocers, retailers, distributors, e-commerce platforms, and CPG companies.

