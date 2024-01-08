Knightscope Receives New Orders from City Hall and Growing Reseller

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces its first order from a Texas municipality for one of its K1 Blue Light E-Phones to be installed at City Hall. Knightscope Authorized Partner (“KAP”) Transportation Solutions & Lighting, Inc., – Safety and Security Division – National Safety Systems (“NSS/TS&L”) also continues to grow its Knightscope business with 7 K1 Retrofit Kits to replace competitive products at a North Carolina College.

Knightscope’s E-Phones are engineered to be either hardwired or a completely wireless solution, making them ideal for applications like a City Hall where communications must be mounted on a wall or post in areas such as parking lots and garages. The K1 Blue Light E-Phone is ideal for enhancing public security by providing clear voice-to-voice communication, using a cellular or satellite network.

The Knightscope Retrofit Kit allows colleges and universities to easily update existing emergency communication systems to make them compatible with our newer, more advanced hardwired and wireless systems. Users save money on hardware and the costly infrastructure needed to re-wire or re-cable current or expanding public safety devices.

To learn more about Knightscope’s Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems – now available with the recently announced Automated Gunshot Detection – and its Autonomous Security Robots, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

About TS&L

Transportation Solutions & Lighting's mission is to provide the highest level of quality and service to our customers in a sustainable and environmentally beneficial way. We pride ourselves with best-in-class products available through our successful partnerships with top manufactures. All products, integration, installation, around-the-clock support, and 24-hour onsite service come with 100% guaranteed complete satisfaction. Contact Transportation Solutions and Lighting, Inc. today for a free consultation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about executive transitions and the timing thereof, and the Company’s goals, profitability, and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that executive transitions may have greater costs than anticipated; that executive transitions may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; that executive transitions may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; or that executive transitions may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.