UC Davis Graduate School of Management Announces Partnership With NBA’s Sacramento Kings

DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Graduate School of Management at the University of California, Davis, and the Sacramento Kings have announced the business school will be the higher education partner of the team and Golden 1 Center starting this season and continuing through the 2025-26 NBA season.

“The Sacramento Kings have had a positive impact on many aspects of the greater Sacramento community, much like UC Davis,” said H. Rao Unnava, the Michael and Joelle Hurlston Dean of the UC Davis Graduate School of Management. “This partnership is the joining of two organizations with focus on providing high-quality education and career growth opportunities to the thriving community in this region.”

“We are excited to partner with UC Davis Graduate School of Management to promote their new Master of Management Program and further our Fastbreak Mentoring Program,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “At the Kings, we are committed to supporting our youth and providing mentorship opportunities to foster the educational and career-oriented growth of those in our region.”

As the proud higher education partner, the UC Davis Graduate School of Management will team up with the Kings to raise the visibility of a new Master of Management program, offered part-time online or full-time on campus. The first of its kind in the University of California system, the Master of Management is designed for recent college graduates or young professionals to level up their careers by earning the master’s degree in as little as nine months.

In December, UC Davis Graduate School of Management was recognized as the presenting partner of the annual “College Night” theme game when the Kings hosted the Utah Jazz. In addition, throughout the season, fans can participate in engaging activations to learn more about UC Davis graduate business degree programs through “Fan Up” text-to-win promotions, video and other announcements.

UC Davis Graduate School of Management is also a presenting partner of the Kings Fastbreak Mentoring Program in collaboration with Mentor California, giving UC Davis MBA students the opportunity to use their diverse expertise to connect with local youth and community. Furthermore, the Kings will also take advantage of UC Davis MBA talent by hiring two students as interns to gain experience in the sports entertainment business.

