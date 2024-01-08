Adimab Provides Year-End Update on 2023 Partnership Activities

LEBANON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adimab, LLC, the global leader in the discovery and engineering of fully human monoclonal and multispecific antibodies, today announced that it entered into partnership agreements with 10 new companies in 2023. In addition, Adimab announced the expansion of nine of its current partnerships and the achievement of 59 technical and development milestones across numerous collaborations.

Adimab has partnered with over 115 companies to discover therapeutic programs, to date. New alliances for 2023 include collaborations with Abogen, Affini-T Therapeutics, the Bill & Melinda Gates Research Institute, Curie.Bio, Forte Biosciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, Moonlight, and Ono Pharmaceuticals, among others. In addition, Adimab expanded its collaborations with nine partners, including Kelonia, Novo Nordisk, Santa Ana Bio, and Sensei Biotherapeutics, among others.

In 2023, Adimab and its partners initiated discovery on 56 new therapeutic programs, bringing the total number of royalty-bearing programs commenced to over 525. Many partners retain the contractual rights to initiate additional royalty-bearing programs with Adimab in the future.

“Our ability to establish new partnerships and expand existing ones is based upon our foundational commitment to quality and technology advancement. The Adimab Platform is continuously developing and we offer our improvements to our Funded Discovery and Platform Transfer partners,” said Guy Van Meter, Chief Business Officer of Adimab. “Our commitment to quality and innovation is possible because we retain highly experienced and valuable researchers that provide an unmatched level of expertise in the industry.”

“Adimab has also seen tremendous growth in partnering of its non-exclusive programs. Our non-exclusive CD3 and CD28 programs have been partnered with more than 20 companies and several programs have advanced into the clinic,” said Philip T. Chase, Chief Executive Officer of Adimab. “Our non-exclusive heavy chain:light chain and Fc heterodimerization programs have been licensed to more than 15 companies for use in numerous multispecific formats, one of which entered the clinic 2023.”

Technologies:

Antibody discovery: Adimab discovers therapeutic antibodies in IgG and single domain (HCab) formats through our proprietary yeast-based technology. Adimab can utilize its fully human synthetic diversity as well as additional diversities from in vivo sources. Antibodies from Adimab have exquisite specificity and are utilized as monospecific and multispecific therapies as well as CAR-Ts, ADCs, and other proteins.

Engineering: Adimab has developed and refined its engineering capabilities over thousands of lead antibody optimization efforts. The process starts with one or more partner-selected lead antibodies with the goal of optimizing potency, specificity, and/or developability. These leads can come from Adimab’s discovery process or from outside sources, typically to fix undesirable properties of antibodies from in vivo and phage-based technologies. Adimab also applies its engineering expertise to cytokines, TCRs, and other modalities.

Multispecifics and T cell engagers: Adimab has extensive multispecific capabilities that enable a variety of partner selected formats. In addition to common light chain and fragment-based discovery and engineering, Adimab has the ability to generate large panels of multispecifics for lead selection. Adimab also has proprietary solutions for both Fc (HC:HC) and Fab (HC:LC) heterodimerization to allow for the generation of numerous multispecific product designs with excellent developability properties. These are commonly coupled with Adimab’s highly characterized suite of CD3 and CD28 antibodies to generate multispecific T cell engagers.

Complex targets workflows: Certain membrane-obligate proteins (e.g., GPCRs and ion channels) are poorly behaved outside their native membrane environment. For these targets, Adimab has developed proprietary in vitro and in vivo discovery workflows that allow for discovery against membrane-obligate proteins in their native state. The company has employed these workflows numerous times to generate robust panels of specific antibodies to these classically difficult targets.

About Adimab

Adimab is the leading provider of therapeutic antibody discovery and engineering technologies. This includes naïve discovery from synthetic libraries in yeast or B cells (mice, llama, and humans), antibody engineering and optimization, multi-specific antibody engineering, and a portfolio of proprietary CD3 and CD28 antibodies licensed non-exclusively for multispecific applications. Adimab focuses solely on its partners and not on developing an internal product pipeline. Since 2009, Adimab has partnered with over 115 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, generating more than 525 therapeutic programs, over 70 clinical programs, and its first approved product. The Adimab technology has been transferred and implemented at Biogen, GSK, Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Takeda. Funded discovery partners include leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Regeneron, Sanofi, Takeda, Vertex and others. Adimab has also partnered with many early-stage venture-backed companies, including Dragonfly, NextPoint, Tizona, TRex Bio and others, as well as mid-size public biopharmaceutical companies such as Alector, Cullinan Oncology, Innovent, iTeos, Mersana Therapeutics, Santa Ana Bio, Scholar Rock, and others.

Adimab’s integrated antibody discovery and engineering platform provides unprecedented speed from antigen to purified, full-length human IgGs. Adimab offers fundamental advantages by delivering diverse panels of therapeutically relevant antibodies that meet the most demanding standards for affinity, epitope coverage, species cross-reactivity, and developability. Adimab enables its partners to rapidly expand their biologics pipelines through a broad spectrum of technology access arrangements. For more information, visit http://www.adimab.com.