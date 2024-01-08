Asahi Kasei Microdevices Unveils Radar Technology for Car Safety and Elder Care at CES 2024

NEW YORK & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Millimeter-wave radar transceiver technology from Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM), part of the Asahi Kasei Group, is making its debut at CES 2024.

The AK581x, AKM's new 60 GHz millimeter-wave radar transceiver integrated circuit (IC), delivers accurate, high-resolution detection with automotive-level reliability. When paired with Pontosense's innovative software, it can wirelessly detect children left behind in cars within seconds, aiming to exceed current vehicle regulations and standards for child presence detection (CPD) globally.

CES attendees can experience the AK581x's capabilities firsthand at LVCC North Hall, Booth #11051, where the system has been installed in a vehicle for a CPD demonstration. The booth will also feature the radar solution set up in a room to simulate monitoring for elder care. These demonstrations highlight the ease with which this solution may be seamlessly integrated into various products and environments.

" Too many people are injured in situations where they are left unattended, whether it's children accidentally being left in a hot vehicle or older adults suffering complications from falls; emerging technologies like these could make all the difference," said Gregg Rouse, President of AKM Semiconductor, Inc., a subsidiary of AKM located in San Jose, CA. " Our partnership with Pontosense has allowed for the creation of a new solution with unprecedented detection sensitivity that enables rapid emergency response in situations where time is of the essence."

AKM's AK581x transceiver features a multi-channel architecture (four receivers and four transmitters) and supports a frequency modulation range up to 7 GHz (57–64 GHz). This implementation allows for 50 cm isolation performance* and a high range resolution as fine as 2.2 cm. Leveraging these features, it enables the simultaneous detection of multiple persons' respiratory rates and positions. When combined with Pontosense's innovative artificial intelligence- and machine learning-driven software, the AK581x delivers a solution that offers the flexibility of different levels of resolution and fields of view, all without the need for cameras and microphones.

" We're not just showcasing a product; we're demonstrating a shift in how our lifestyles can be enhanced by new technologies," added Rouse. " This evolution in our radar transceiver technology is about understanding human needs in an increasingly automated world, promoting safety and independence for the elderly, and providing peace of mind for parents."

" The potential applications of this new technology are vast," said Alex Qi, Co-Founder and CEO at Pontosense. " From improving home automation and energy efficiency to transforming public safety in smart city infrastructures, this innovation is paving the way for a safer, more connected world."

The AK581x series is available in automotive grade (AK5818) and consumer grade (AK5816). Mass production of AK5816 is slated for Q2 2024, with AK5818 following in Q4 2024. For more information about the 60 GHz millimeter-wave radar transceiver IC and other innovations from AKM, please visit https://www.akm.com/global/en/products/millimeter-wave-radar/.

* Ability to detect multiple persons separately via radar within a 1-meter range

About Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)

AKM, a Japan-based company, operates an electronic components business as a member of the Asahi Kasei Group's Material sector. AKM provides customers with unique products by combining the compound semiconductor technology used in magnetic sensors with the ASIC/analog circuit technology used in silicon semiconductors. AKM's unique products and solutions are featured across a wide range of markets, including mobile communication devices and consumer products, as well as automotive electronics devices, household equipment, and industrial equipment.

Additional information is available on https://www.akm.com/global/en/.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.