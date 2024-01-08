Stone Point Capital Announces Strategic Growth Investment in ClearPoint Health to Enable More Affordable Health Insurance Benefits for Small and Mid-Sized Employers

COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClearPoint Health (“ClearPoint”) is a medical stop-loss captive platform for small and mid-sized employers. ClearPoint’s platform empowers employers and benefit advisors to transition employee health benefits to highly transparent, affordable, and clinically integrated insurance programs, benefiting employers and employees.

ClearPoint was founded by a veteran team of technologists, clinicians, and health insurance experts, in conjunction with Stone Point Capital, a Greenwich, Connecticut-based private equity firm focused on the global financial services industry and related sectors. ClearPoint is led by CEO Jeb Dunkelberger, who brings over 15 years of executive experience spanning leadership roles at health insurance plans, value-based clinical solution providers, and health systems.

ClearPoint’s expansion in the medical stop-loss marketplace comes as captives enter a new phase of growth, with broadening commercial market adoption led by the continued migration of employers transitioning from fully insured insurance products to more transparent and affordable level-funded and self-funded arrangements. ClearPoint partners with health benefit advisors that wish to offer customizable, white-labeled captive solutions and underwriting services to their small and mid-sized employer customers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Stone Point Capital to accelerate growth for our national captive platform,” said Jeb Dunkelberger, Founder & CEO of ClearPoint Health. “Employer health insurance expenses will only stop growing when we create a ‘win-win-win’ for employers, clinical providers, and carriers – the ClearPoint platform enables this, yielding not only affordability but sustainability. Stone Point’s expertise in the employee benefits space and track record of backing and helping build highly successful platforms makes them the ideal partner for ClearPoint.”

Chuck Davis, CEO of Stone Point Capital, said “We are excited to help launch a company whose mission is to make employee benefits more affordable and higher quality for small and mid-sized employers and their employees. We believe that the cost of employer-sponsored health insurance is one of the largest and most common issues facing US employers. Partnering with the ClearPoint team represents a significant opportunity to leverage our experience in the space to help provide scalable, sustainable solutions for employers and benefit advisors across the country.”

ClearPoint’s captive platform is designed to serve employers ranging from 10 to 1,500 employees. Members using the ClearPoint Health Platform can elect preferred service partners, including third-party administrators, pharmacy benefit managers, networks, clinical cost management, clinical quality improvement enhancers, and more. This is further supported by ClearPoint’s transparent fees, progressive stop-loss programs, provider organization partnerships, and root-cause claims analytics and intelligence, all led by an advisor-first approach to marketing and employer engagement.

About ClearPoint Health

ClearPoint Health is based in Columbia, SC, and acts as a full-service medical stop-loss captive platform for small and mid-sized employers. ClearPoint is a national leader and pioneer in provider-sponsored medical stop-loss captives, an innovative new insurance program. For more information, please visit www.getclearpoint.com.

About Stone Point

Stone Point is an alternative investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, with more than $50 billion of assets under management. Stone Point targets investments in companies in the global financial services industry and related sectors. The firm invests in alternative asset classes, including private equity through its flagship Trident Funds and credit through commingled funds and separately managed accounts. In addition, Stone Point Capital Markets supports our firm, portfolio companies and other clients by providing dedicated financing solutions. For more information, please visit www.stonepoint.com.