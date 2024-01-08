Omada Health Joins Amazon’s Health Condition Programs as Launch Partner

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omada Health, a virtual-first healthcare provider, announced a partnership with Amazon Health Services to increase awareness and discoverability of its cardiometabolic programs through Amazon’s new Health Condition Programs. Omada will be the first virtual diabetes prevention, diabetes, and hypertension provider available in Amazon’s Health Condition Programs, helping individuals discover and enroll in virtual care benefits that are available to individuals through their employer or health plan at no extra cost.

Increasing awareness and understanding of insurer- and employer-sponsored digital health benefits, which are designed to improve health outcomes and reduce medical costs, continues to be a challenge. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employees leave nearly 30% of their total compensation on the table through unused benefits. And with nearly a quarter of U.S. adults reporting that they are unaware of all benefits available to them through their health insurer coverage and employer, this new enrollment pathway will help reach the one out of every ten commercially insured Americans who have access to enroll in Omada but may not be aware.

“This partnership is pivotal for Omada, as we are leveraging Amazon’s wide reach to literally meet consumers where they are, just as we do for our members as a virtual-first care provider,” said Omada Health CEO and Co-Founder Sean Duffy. “Ultimately, the more people we’re able to reach, the larger impact we can have on the rising prevalence of chronic disease.”

When Amazon customers browse the site for products that support diabetes prevention, diabetes, and hypertension care, they can now discover an easy way to check their eligibility for health condition programs. Individuals can visit the Amazon Health webpage to initiate a general coverage check. If the check indicates they may be eligible, individuals will then be guided to Omada’s website to complete the enrollment process.

“Amazon wants to make it easier for people to get and stay healthy, and part of that is making it easier to discover the products, services, and professionals that can help them do that. Many aren’t aware of the healthcare benefits they are eligible for, that are typically no cost or subsidized by their employer or insurance plan,” says Aaron Martin, Vice President, Amazon. “When customers are shopping for health-related products on Amazon, we can surface these benefits to provide even more support in improving their health, at no additional cost.”

Amazon’s Health Condition Programs, beginning with Omada as the launch partner, aims to increase awareness of Omada’s cardiometabolic programs and increase enrollment for Omada’s over 1,900 employer and health plan customers and over 20 million covered lives. With a 12+ year track record, Omada is having an exceptional impact on customers and their members’ health, with 88% of Omada members reporting satisfaction with the program. Notable outcomes in Omada’s diabetes program from 2019 to 2022 include: a 12-month A1C decrease of 2.0% for members with a baseline A1C above 8%, with 76% of members achieving Omada’s A1C reduction goals. These findings indicate that members participating in the Omada for Diabetes program significantly reduce their A1C and keep blood sugar levels stable for long periods of time.

“It’s inspiring to see Amazon work with established digital healthcare companies like Omada to fight chronic disease – especially diabetes, which often goes undiagnosed,” said Beyond Type 1 CEO Deborah Dugan. “Mobilizing the business, tech, and health industries to collaborate across sectors is how we ultimately scale impact, improve health outcomes, and drive health equity throughout the world. As a leader in diabetes advocacy, Beyond Type 1 applauds these companies for bringing awareness to the disease.”

Omada Health is a virtual-first healthcare provider that nurtures lifelong health, one day at a time. Omada care teams implement clinically-validated behavior change protocols for individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, weight management and musculoskeletal issues. With more than a decade of experience and data, and 27 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada improves health outcomes and contains healthcare costs. Omada’s scope exceeds 1,900 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s.

The foundation of Omada’s success is a strong, vibrant work culture, which helped earn the company the distinction of becoming an officially certified Great Place to Work. An industry leader, Omada is the first virtual provider to join the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Leadership Alliance, reflecting the aim to complement primary care providers for the benefit of members, and affirming its guarantee to every partner: Omada works differently.