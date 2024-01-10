Hunt Valve Awarded PO to Deliver Essential Valves for Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline), has been awarded a purchase order to provide motor-operated valves (MOVs) through Hunt Valve for the United States Coast Guard’s (USCG) Polar Sentinel (WMSP-21). The cutter is the first of three multi-mission vessels that will comprise the Polar Security Cutter program, which is intended to supplement the USCG’s missions in the Arctic as well as Operation Deep Freeze in the Antarctic.

“Every ship has a crucial role to play in advancing American interests at sea, and our role is to provide durable, reliable valves and other components so the crew can fully focus on their mission,” said Charles Ferrer, President of Fairbanks Morse Marine Equipment. “This contract underscores the Coast Guards' confidence that our valves can withstand the toughest applications and harshest environments.”

Vessels for the Polar Security Cutter program are being constructed at the Bollinger Mississippi Shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss. All three vessels will be homeported in Seattle, Wash.

Currently, the USCG icebreaker fleet consists of the aging USCGC Polar Star heavy polar icebreaker and the USCGC Healy medium icebreaker.

The USCG ensures continued access to the world’s waterways for the nation’s economic, commercial maritime, and national security needs. The icebreaking capabilities of polar security cutters allow the USCG to maintain readiness in the Arctic and Antarctic regions and provide logistical support that facilitates the movement of goods and personnel necessary for scientific research, commerce, national security activities, and maritime safety.

For nearly 100 years, FMD has provided products and services to the Coast Guard, and today, the defense contractor powers over 65% of the Coast Guard’s ships with medium-speed applications.

Hunt Valve, acquired by Fairbanks Morse Defense in 2021, manufactures valves and electromechanical actuators for naval defense applications.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD)

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) builds, maintains, and services the most trusted naval power and propulsion systems on the planet. For nearly 100 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of a growing array of leading marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and Canadian Coast Guard. FMD stands ready to rapidly support the systems that power military fleets without compromising safety or quality. In times of peace and war, the experienced engineers, sailors, and technicians of FMD demonstrate our commitment to supporting the mission and vision of critical global naval operations wherever and whenever needed. FMD is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

To learn more, visit www.FairbanksMorseDefense.com.