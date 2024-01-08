The Orthopaedic Research Society Obtains Assets of the United States Bone and Joint Initiative

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS) announces that it has received control of key assets of the United States Bone and Joint Initiative (USBJI). The USBJI is an industry thought leader, providing a wide range of informational resources about musculoskeletal conditions. The USBJI board of directors decided to dissolve the organization and cease operating as an entity on December 31, 2023.

The organization has donated all assets to the ORS, a nonprofit with a mission that aligns with the goals established by the USBJI. On January 1, 2024, the ORS took ownership of USBJI’s key assets and will continue to make them available to the orthopaedic community. Initially, all assets will maintain the current brand identity. “USBJI leadership is delighted that ORS is committed to supporting and growing these important resources that were developed and managed for decades by our coalition and longstanding Director, Toby King,” said USBJI Board President Leigh F. Callahan, PhD.

The ORS is an international organization comprised of orthopaedic professionals, including biologists, engineers, and clinicians, representing a variety of specialties. Through research, support, education, and networking, ORS members seek to positively impact the lives of those affected by musculoskeletal disorders.

The ORS is happy to add USBJI’s resources to its portfolio. These include USBJI’s Burden of Musculoskeletal Diseases in the US (BMUS). This is an annual report that illustrates the impact of musculoskeletal diseases in the US, including societal and economic costs. The Young Investigator Initiative (YII) promotes the next generation of clinicians and basic scientists who are undertaking musculoskeletal research. The next Young Investigator Initiative Workshop will take place April 12-14, 2024, in Rosemont, Illinois. ORS Board President Kurt Hankenson states, “We are privileged and humbled to be entrusted to continue the legacy of the USBJI by taking on the Burden of Musculoskeletal Diseases (BMUS) and the Young Investigator Initiative program. We look forward to working with those USBJI leaders who developed and who have led these programs for years. Additionally, we will actively engage other musculoskeletal stakeholder organizations to determine how best to enhance and sustain these programs.”

For more information about USBJI resources, visit https://www.usbji.org. For more information on the Orthopaedic Research Society, visit https://www.ors.org, email ors@ors.org, or call 847-823-5770.

About the ORS

The Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. ORS is the only international research society focused on orthopaedics and musculoskeletal care. For 70 years, the Society’s basic, translational, and scientific research has been used to treat patients with musculoskeletal disorders to ultimately enhance their quality and equity of care.