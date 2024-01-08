Mindseeker Awarded $65 Million IDIQ Millennium Challenge Corporation Contract

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mindseeker, Inc., a professional services firm, announced today that it was awarded a five-year, 65M Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC). Through this contract, Mindseeker will provide Personal Services Contractors (PSCs) across multiple departments within the agency.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation, known for its rigorous selection process and emphasis on promoting sustainable economic growth, has chosen Mindseeker to provide PSC Staffing Support services for the agency. “This collaboration signifies the trust and confidence that the MCC places in our capabilities to deliver the personnel that align with their mission to reduce poverty and stimulate economic development in partner countries,” said Chris Dobson, CEO of Mindseeker.

Mindseeker is honored to support the Millennium Challenge Corporation in its mission to reduce poverty through economic growth and create lasting, positive change in some of the world's most vulnerable regions. “Our team is excited to bring our capabilities, industry knowledge, and commitment to excellence to the table as we work together in support of MCC’s mission,” Dobson said.

In addition to the tangible benefits of this partnership, Mindseeker recognizes the broader significance of aligning with an organization like the Millennium Challenge Corporation. As a socially responsible company, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change. By supporting MCC's initiatives, we aim to contribute not only to the success of individual projects but also to the overall improvement of global economic conditions and the well-being of communities in need.

This contract win reinforces Mindseeker’s position as a trusted partner and underscores our ongoing commitment to excellence, integrity, and corporate social responsibility. We look forward to leveraging our skills and resources to deliver outstanding results to the Millennium Challenge Corporation.

About The Millennium Challenge Corporation

The Millennium Challenge Corporation is an independent U.S. government agency working to reduce global poverty through economic growth. Created in 2004, MCC provides time-limited grants and assistance to countries that meet rigorous standards for good governance, fighting corruption and respecting democratic rights. Learn more at www.mcc.gov.

About Mindseeker

Mindseeker is a professional services company dedicated to delivering unparalleled solutions to both public and private sector organizations. Clients include the Fortune 500, federal agencies, and state and local institutions. Specializing in Technology Enablement, Healthcare, Financial Management, and GRC, Mindseeker assists clients in achieving their strategic goals through the development of value-driven solutions. More information about Mindseeker may be found at www.mindseeker.com.