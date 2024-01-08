Applebee’s Teams Up with Dos Hombres to Debut Three NEW Mezcal Margaritas

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applebee’s is taking its margaritas to bold new heights with three new specialty mezcal margaritas each featuring Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston’s Dos Hombres Mezcal and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Teremana Tequila. These star-studded cocktails are hand-shaken, poured tableside, and served with a chilled shaker tin for guests to enjoy multiple pours. Applebee’s new mezcal margaritas are only $9 and available for a limited time.*

Dos Hombres Mezcal is an award-winning, ultra-premium mezcal made from the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico and crafted using traditional methods. It offers a smooth, rich flavor with a discreet smoky finish that adds a fresh, delicious twist to any cocktail. Applebee’s three new margaritas featuring Dos Hombres Mezcal include:

NEW Breaking Rock Rita: Paying homage to one of television’s greatest duos, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston’s Dos Hombres Mezcal is shaken up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ultra-premium Teremana Blanco Tequila, blue curacao, lime, and a sky-blue sugar rim.



NEW Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita: Sweet with a kiss of smoke, the Passion Fruit Mezcal Rita features passion fruit, Dos Hombres Mezcal, Teremana Blanco Tequila, triple sec, lime, and a gummi lip garnish.



NEW Classic Mezcal Rita: Made for the traditional margarita drinker looking to kick things up a notch, the Classic Mezcal Rita features Applebee’s signature margarita mix with a hint of smooth smoke from Dos Hombres Mezcal, Teremana Blanco Tequila, triple sec, and lime.

“We are thrilled to launch mezcal cocktails at Applebee’s for the first time,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s. “From Albany to Albuquerque, we look forward to introducing guests across the country (and Canada) to the great flavor of mezcal. But hurry in, because these smokey sips are only here for a limited time!”

“Dos Hombres was born out of a genuine love and appreciation for mezcal, and a deep friendship that began while working on set together,” said Dos Hombres co-founder, Aaron Paul. “We set out to create an approachable, premium mezcal that is best enjoyed with friends and family.”

“Mezcal is one of the fastest growing spirits in the United States, and our goal is for Dos Hombres to be the number one mezcal,” said Dos Hombres co-founder, Bryan Cranston. “We genuinely loved working together to make this spirit the best it can be.”

