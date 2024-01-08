Spire Global Awarded $9.4 Million Contract by NOAA for Satellite Weather Data

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, has been awarded $9.4 million by the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration (NOAA) to provide radio occultation (RO) data for an 8-month period. The award is part of an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for NOAA’s Commercial Weather Data Program's Radio Occultation Data Buy II.

The near-real-time RO data provided by Spire will be used for NOAA’s operational weather forecasts, space weather models and climate research, among other applications. The Company’s RO data consists of vertical profiles of atmospheric measurements, including pressure, humidity and temperature across all points of the globe.

“The increasing pace of extreme weather events is causing significant harm – impacting individuals, communities, businesses, and the economy at large,” said Chuck Cash, vice president of federal sales, Spire. “Through our long-standing relationship with NOAA, we are using space-based radio occultation measurements to address the critical need for accurate weather forecasts globally and help the world better prepare for and mitigate the impacts of extreme weather.”

Spire has provided data to the agency since 2016. Most recently, the Company was awarded a $2.8 million contract by NOAA in September to provide data on ocean surface wind speeds.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has nine offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg, Germany and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.