Surf Air Mobility and Williamsport, Pennsylvania Enter Agreement for Subsidized Commuter Air Service Between Williamsport Regional Airport (IPT) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) (“Surf Air Mobility”, “Surf Air”), a company that aims to transform regional flying through electrification, and the Williamsport Municipal Airport Authority of Williamsport, Pennsylvania have agreed to launch scheduled commuter air service between Williamsport Regional Airport (IPT) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) with a target start date in May 2024. Williamsport will provide funding and services to subsidize and support the establishment of the program. The flights will be operated by Southern Airways Express (“Southern”), an airline subsidiary of Surf Air Mobility.

The goal of this program is to provide the city of Williamsport and the surrounding Lycoming County community with easier, faster, and more affordable connections through their local airport. By bringing consistent weekly service to this underutilized regional airport adjacent to the city’s center, travelers arriving or departing via Washington Dulles will be able to skip the multi-hour drive and fly directly to or from Williamsport Regional Airport on one of ten weekly flights. This scheduled service will be the first commercial flights at Williamsport in over two years.

This announcement comes a few weeks after another similar agreement with Purdue University that will privately subsidize flights connecting West Lafayette Airport and Chicago O’Hare. These agreements resemble Surf Air Mobility’s numerous Essential Air Service contracts which provide federal subsidies to connect communities which would otherwise lack access to minimal air service. The agreement with Williamsport establishes a funding stream from the use of locally acquired grants coupled with community donations to mitigate risk to Surf Air.

By partnering directly with the city of Williamsport, Surf Air believes it can expand on the successes of the federally funded EAS program in locations not presently eligible for that program.

“ Williamsport, Pennsylvania is at the forefront of a new era in regional mobility. Their forward-thinking approach helps to expand access to convenient air travel that connects their community with the larger commercial air service networks,” said Stan Little, CEO of Surf Air. “ There are hundreds of underutilized yet incredibly convenient airports across the U.S. Our mission at Surf Air is clear: we’re finding innovative solutions to the lack of viable regional connectivity. We plan to continue exploring these types of partnerships with local, state, and federal agencies, with private institutions, and with international partners.”

Through Southern’s interline and distribution agreements, passengers flying to and from Williamsport will have a seamless connection at Washington-Dulles on United, American, and Alaska Airlines, including through-bag transfer. Tickets will be available for purchase on United.com, AA.com, AlaskaAir.com and iFlySouthern.com.

Southern will operate these flights using Cessna Grand Caravan turboprop aircraft, with nine passenger seats and two pilots.

“ The Williamsport Municipal Airport Authority and I welcome this commitment on the part of our new airline partner, Southern Airways Express. We believe connecting to the Dulles hub and the access to multiple major carriers through Southern’s interline and distribution agreements will offer our community more travel flexibility that ever before. We look forward to a long relationship and thank Southern Airways Express for the confidence in our community,” said Richard C. Howell, A.A.E., Executive Director Williamsport Municipal Airport Authority/Williamsport Regional Airport.

Surf Air Mobility, with its Southern Airways and Mokulele Airlines subsidiaries, is the largest commuter airline in the U.S. by scheduled departures.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based regional air mobility platform expanding the category of regional air travel to reinvent flying through the power of electrification. In an effort to substantially reduce the cost and environmental impact of flying, and as the operator of the largest commuter airline in the US, Surf Air Mobility intends to develop powertrain technology with its commercial partners to electrify existing fleets and bring electrified aircraft to market at scale. The management team has deep experience and expertise across aviation, electrification, and consumer technology.

