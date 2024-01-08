Kiddo Health and Raven Health Announce ABA Therapy Care Coordination Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On January 8th, 2024, Kiddo Health Inc. (formerly Good Parents Inc.) creators of the Kiddo Health care coordination platform for pediatrics, and Raven Health, a leader in data collection and analytics for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), announced a new partnership focused on integrating daily biometric trend analysis with in-session therapy data for the autism industry. The partnership will give clinical teams, health plans, and caregivers greater access and insight into tracked observable behavior and daily biometric vital trends for pediatric patients, thus enhancing the evidence-based standard of care in ASD.

“The evidence is clear,” said Richard Wagner, CEO of Raven Health. “According to the CDC, individuals with ASD are much more likely than neurotypical individuals to develop co-morbidities around anxiety, depression, obesity, diabetes, sleep disorders, and more. We’re excited to partner with Kiddo, a market leader in pediatric RPM and care coordination, to deliver the industry’s first comprehensive data and insight system that tracks both observable behavior and non-observable biometric vitals.”

“In the context of children with behavioral health and ASD, research has shown that many children engage in problematic behavior at home and at school, which can hinder efforts to provide care and behavioral services purely in a clinic setup. Patients can also frequently be nonverbal and unable to communicate their internal stress state appropriately. Most interventions thus focus on responding to the child’s problem behavior with providers and therapists struggling with a lack of real-world context and clinical outpatient data for personalized patient support. Thus, it is important to incorporate vital trends data efficiently and cost-effectively into clinical interventions. Partnering with Raven and its highly effective clinical support technology proven through its deployment across multiple Autism therapists and provider clinics, allows Kiddo and Raven to deliver a best-in-class comprehensive ASD support system,” said CJ Swamy, CEO and Co-Founder of Kiddo.

Kiddo and Raven plan to start deploying this combined solution via multiple health systems, payors and autism providers during 2024.

About Kiddo Health

Kiddo Health, a pediatric connected care platform, empowers caregivers, providers and payors with whole-child insights via the Kiddo Health app. The insights are then shared with the child's care team to help make more informed decisions, lower costs, and improve health outcomes. Kiddo has earned its reputation as a leader in pediatric healthcare by providing in-between visit trend data, caregiver support, and care navigation for children with chronic behavioral health conditions such as ASD and Anxiety, and other comorbidities such as obesity and diabetes. Kiddo is backed by Vive Collective/Clearlake Capital, Wavemaker 360 and the UHC Accelerator. To learn more, please visit www.kiddo.health.

About Raven Health

Raven Health, is the only mobile- and tablet-first clinical data collection platform for behavioral health, enabling clinicians to drive best-in-class, evidence-based care for individuals with ASD and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs). Every day thousands of providers rely on Raven’s integrated platform to collect data at the point of care, track clinical outcomes over time, submit reimbursement claims to payors, and more. To learn more, please visit www.ravenhealth.com.