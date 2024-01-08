Weller Development Partners Taps HG Christie and Bespoke Real Estate to Lead Brokerage for First-of-Its-Kind Luxury Residential Development in Grand Bahama

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weller Development Partners, a DC-based full-service development firm, announced today its strategic partnership with leading real estate brokers, HG Christie, and Bespoke Real Estate, to handle the branded residential sales for the $250M+ Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama development. Six Senses Grand Bahama offers a luxury resort village, including 64 resort villas designed by renowned architects, 3XN, and 28 striking branded residences designed by the acclaimed, Olson Kundig, with unfettered views and waterfront access, providing an exclusive home-away-from-home experience for owners. The 50-acre site will feature a wellness center and signature Six Senses Spa, multiple restaurants, event space, beach club, and oceanfront pool.

Sales of the Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama are scheduled to begin in Q1 2024.

“We are excited to partner with two incredible brokerage teams who are making waves in the industry,” commented Marc Weller, Founder and President of Weller Development Partners. “We selected HG Christie and Bespoke because they are at the pinnacle of the industry, and they share our entrepreneurial spirit and passion for going above and beyond to deliver unmatched luxury experiences. With this A-team in place, we are well positioned to do what we are known for – creating incredible experiences for residents, guests, and the community, while ultimately changing the trajectory of Grand Bahama for years to come.”

Weller Development’s partnership includes the leading global luxury hospitality group, Six Senses, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, to Grand Bahama Island. The Six Senses brand is internationally acclaimed for its focus on local inspiration, commitment to community, sustainability, wellness, and crafted experiences and aligns with Weller’s triple bottom-line approach to deliver financially viable projects while providing benefits to the surrounding communities and the environment. The development’s investment team includes the Global Fund for Coral Reefs that will provide capital and technical assistance, leading to increased resilience of reefs and the communities that depend on them. Creating a resort with a hurricane-resilient coastline while minimizing environmental impacts through self-sufficient energy and waste initiatives will also act as an exemplar for future sustainable tourism models on Grand Bahama and across the The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

Weller selected HG Christie for its outstanding reputation and its intimate experience as the exclusive Bahamas Affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate. Their reputation as “The Trusted Authority for Bahamas Real Estate” globally positions them to attract the best buyers for this unique investment and luxury living opportunity.

“We have been fortunate to partner with a number of developers on exciting projects, but this one is really unique,” stated John Christie, President and Managing Broker of HG Christie. “Weller is a trailblazing developer with a track record of delivering beautiful, transformative places. With Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama, we have a rare opportunity to be part of a transformative project that will play an instrumental role in the rebirth of the island. This project will drive tremendous job creation, tourism, and economic growth on the island, while attracting individuals who appreciate the unique brand experience that Six Senses brings to every property.”

Grand Bahama, just 60 miles from Florida's coast, serves as The Bahamas' gateway, offering multiple arrival options by boat or plane. Weller’s master plan prioritizes low-density designs to minimize environmental impact, fostering a connection with nature, and amplifying the laid-back luxury ethos of the resort, residences, and the island, all geared towards boosting tourism on Grand Bahama.

Bespoke Real Estate, distinguished as the first and only agent-based and corporate brokerage exclusively focusing on properties and projects valued at $10 million and above, leverages a unique blend of exceptional marketing capabilities, an expansive network, and an unrivaled track record for selling high-valued properties.

“Our clients are looking for purchasing opportunities for their second or third homes, and this is the perfect fit,” stated Cody Vachinsky, Founding Partner and President of Bespoke Real Estate. “Branded residential is the future of real estate and Weller is bringing a lot to the table in Grand Bahama. We are now able to offer something to the market that doesn’t currently exist in North America – branded residential associated with the luxury resort brand, Six Senses Grand Bahama, in a tropical location, just 60 miles from Florida, designed by one of the top design teams in the world - Olson Kundig. It is an untapped opportunity to participate in the formation of a new, world-class, eco-conscious community, create a new living experience for you and your family, and be part of the upward trajectory of one of the most beautiful, serene islands in the world. We are excited to offer this level of exclusivity to our clientele.”

Six Senses Grand Bahama aims to set a benchmark for sustainable tourism models in the Caribbean, expanding Weller’s impressive track record of impactful projects. Weller’s most recent projects in Baltimore, MD, spanned several vertical development projects totaling more than 1.5 million square feet and generated thousands of jobs and tens of millions of dollars directly to the surrounding communities. In 2017, Weller developed, constructed, and opened the Sagamore Pendry Hotel, helping to transform Fells Point in Baltimore. In 2018, the Sagamore Pendry was ranked the #1 Hotel in the United States by Conde Nast’s Readers’ Choice and the #1 Hotel in the World by Travel + Leisure, and recently was ranked #1 Mid-Atlantic Hotel in Condé Nast's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards.

As Weller Development Partners looks forward to expanding and exploring new markets and opportunities, this strategic broker partnership is a testament to their commitment to creating sustainable, and transformative projects, unparalleled in the luxury real estate industry.

For more information on the Six Senses Residences Grand Bahama visit: https://grandbahamaresidences.com

About Weller Development Partners:

Weller Development Partners is a dynamic and innovative full-service development firm focused on luxury hospitality, residential, experiential placemaking, and large-scale mixed-use projects. Led by Founding Partner and President Marc Weller, our leadership team offers a wide range of expertise and experience to tackle the most complex real estate developments. At the heart of the company ethos is a triple-bottom-line approach to development, designing strategies that are financially viable and provide returns to investors while also providing benefits to the surrounding communities and the environment. With an extensive portfolio of luxury hospitality properties, distinctive mixed-use development projects, and a proven track record of successful and celebrated ventures, Weller Development Partners delivers value and results, no matter the complexity or odds.

About Six Senses:

Six Senses operates 23 hotels and resorts in 18 countries and has signed a further 43 properties into the development pipeline. Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses serves as a changemaker and maintains a leadership commitment to community, sustainability, emotional hospitality, wellness, and crafted experiences, infused with a touch of quirkiness. Whether an exquisite island resort, mountain retreat, or urban hotel, the vision remains the same: to reawaken people’s senses so they feel the purpose behind their travels and ultimately reconnect with themselves, others, and the world around them.

Six Senses Residences offers all the unique amenities of a resort life community while retaining the privacy and personal touches of a beautifully appointed private villa or apartment. Each is an appreciating long-term investment to be cherished for generations to come with immediate benefits and exclusive status at other resorts worldwide.

Six Senses Spas guides guests on their personal path to well-being in all resorts, as well as a handful of standalone spas. The high-tech and high-touch approach goes beyond ordinary beauty treatments to offer holistic wellness, integrative medicine, and longevity.

About HG Christie:

HG Christie is a full-service real estate company in The Bahamas offering sales, rentals, and appraisals. Founded in 1922 by the legendary Sir Harold George Christie, HG Christie is the Exclusive Affiliate of the prestigious Christie’s International Real Estate network, the real estate arm of the renowned Christie’s art auction house. The company is known as “The Trusted Authority for Bahamas Real Estate” and has an incomparable selection of property listings from across The Bahamas. Listings include private islands, luxury estates, affordable homes, and condos, vacation villas, commercial and development properties, as well as vacant land. With ten offices strategically located throughout The Bahamas in Nassau; Freeport; Governor’s Harbour and Harbour Island, Eleuthera; George Town, Exuma; Marsh Harbour and Hope Town, Abaco and Long Island: the HG Christie team of professional agents is knowledgeable, well-established in their market and ready to support their client’s needs.

About Bespoke Realty:

Bespoke Real Estate, founded in 2014 by Zachary Vichinsky, Cody Vichinsky, and Michael Cantwell, is a pioneering firm in the luxury real estate sector. As the first and only firm solely dedicated to representing properties valued at over $10 million, Bespoke has significantly redefined luxury real estate brokerage. In partnership with their sister company, Bespoke Luxury Marketing, they have developed innovative approaches to branding, marketing, and selling high-value real estate. This distinctive, client-centric methodology has resulted in over $10 billion in transactions for properties priced at $10M and above.

With offices in The Hamptons, NY, Manhattan, and Miami, Bespoke showcases an impressive portfolio of properties in prestigious locations. Notable achievements include a record-setting $105 million sale at Jule Pond in the Hamptons and the highest-priced trade in the U.S. Virgin Islands' history at $60 million.

For more information, visit BespokeRealEstate.com and BespokeLuxuryMarketing.com.