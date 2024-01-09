Hoffmann Green Signs a Partnership With Groupe Trecobat, 4Th Largest Builder of Single-family Homes in France

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Mnemo: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company") (Paris:ALHGR), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector by designing and marketing innovative clinker-free cements, announces the signature of a partnership until the end of 2027 with Groupe Trecobat, 4th largest builder of single-family homes in France.

Founded in 1972, Groupe Trecobat has built up an image as a strong, expert organization in its field, with sales of 203 million euros by 2023 and a solid territorial presence throughout western France. This partnership with Hoffmann Green will enable Groupe Trecobat to reinforce its low-carbon strategy by taking advantage of Hoffmann's clinker-free cements for the construction of Trecobat Green homes, which combine living comfort with respect for the environment.

For Hoffmann Green, this is the 1st partnership signed with a builder of single-family homes. This contract with volume commitment is part of the clinker-free cement manufacturer's diversification strategy.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are delighted to be working with a leading player in single-family home construction such as Groupe Trecobat. This local partnership, which will enable us to develop a low-carbon offering for single-family home construction, accelerates our diversification and further strengthens our presence in the eco-responsible construction market."

Alban Boyé, Chairman and CEO of Groupe Trecobat, comments: "This partnership is an important step for Groupe Trecobat in our drive to offer our customers ever more environmentally friendly single-family homes. Proud of our history and our spirit of innovation, we are looking forward to seeing the first single-family homes built using Hoffmann clinker-free cement, and thus to working with the Vendée-based Group to shape carbon-free construction throughout the Greater West of France.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green has two production units powered by a fleet of solar trackers on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 plant and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant, which was inaugurated in May 2023. A third plant will be built at the major port of Dunkirk in 2024-2025, bringing total production capacity to 550,000 tonnes a year, or 3% of the French market. The Group has developed a genuine technological breakthrough based on the modification of cement composition and the creation of a cold manufacturing process, 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market, which has not changed for 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

Hoffmann Green was chosen as one of the 20 French green start-ups in 2022 as part of the French Tech Green20 programme, run by Mission French Tech in partnership with the French Ministry for Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected as part of French Tech 2030, an ambitious new support programme run by La Mission French Tech alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company is continuing to expand internationally, signing contracts in the UK, Belgium, Switzerland and recently Saudi Arabia.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com/

ABOUT GROUPE TRECOBAT

Founded in 1972 in Brittany, Groupe Trecobat benefits from a precise and concrete knowledge of local markets and the real estate sector through its original activity as a builder of single-family homes.

Over the past 50 years, Trecobat has progressively integrated specific trades and skills to create a global, structured response to the housing sector in the broadest sense of the term: construction of single-family homes, industrial wood production, regional development, promotion and the tertiary sector. Trecobat has become a leader in the Britain construction market and ranks 4th nationally with sales of 203 million euros in 2023.

A leader in the real estate sector through constant innovation, the Groupe Trecobat has built its reputation on its pioneering spirit.

For more information, please visit: https://trecobat-groupe.fr/