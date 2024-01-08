Pebble Powers the Pebble Flow Electric Travel Trailer With NVIDIA DRIVE Orin, Bringing Semi-Autonomous Features to the RV Market

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pebble, a California-based startup bringing advanced technology to the recreational vehicle (RV) industry, today announced it has selected the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip to power its flagship product, the Pebble Flow electric travel trailer, with production starting before the end of 2024.

Pebble’s mission is to bring ease and accessibility to the RV industry by integrating technology that will automate the hardest parts of RVing, reimagining the user experience from the ground up. The Pebble Flow will leverage the power of NVIDIA DRIVE Orin to power these technology integrations and semi-autonomous capabilities, most notably, the Magic Hitch feature, which enables automatic hitching of the travel trailer to the towing vehicle. NVIDIA DRIVE Orin will power a full robotic stack, including perception, planning and control, to make this feature possible. The collaboration represents the first time the RV market will see this level of computing power.

Integrating NVIDIA’s cutting-edge compute power will allow Pebble to develop more features targeting the pain points RV users have struggled with for decades, including parking, hitching and refueling. It will also enable the Pebble Flow to serve as a connected smart home through over-the-air software updates, which will enhance existing and future features through continued innovation for a “tech-first” RV experience.

“We are a fast-paced startup working within an industry ripe for innovation and we’re utilizing technology to improve the user experience. We needed a partner that could provide a high-performance, centralized and scalable computing platform that is future-proof and backed by a successful track record of commercial deployment, and we’ve found this with NVIDIA,” said Stefan Solyom, Chief Technology Officer at Pebble. “The NVIDIA DRIVE platform provides the ability to rapidly implement state-of-the-art approaches, and this collaboration will be critical for achieving our goal to reimagine RVing and make it as easy as using an iPhone.”

NVIDIA DRIVE Orin is the world’s highest-performance, automotive-grade, autonomous-vehicle processor. It is a leading choice among today’s global automakers, truckmakers and mobility providers, and delivers up to 254 trillion operations per second of compute power. Pebble will feature this scalable supercomputer in each Pebble Flow travel trailer, making it the most advanced RV on the market. Production will start before the end of 2024.

The startup will showcase the Pebble Flow product at CES 2024 at booth #7023 in the West Hall.

About Pebble

Pebble is a California-based startup defining a new way to work, live and explore from anywhere with a 100% electric, hassle-free RV. Built by a team of experts in both automotive and consumer technology, Pebble combines electrification with cutting-edge automotive technology for an RV experience that removes the hassles RV owners have struggled with for decades. Learn more at pebblelife.com.

