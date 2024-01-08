UC Berkeley's AMENA Center for Entrepreneurship and Development Partners with the World Innovations Network (WIN) for the Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Program

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UC Berkeley’s, AMENA Center for Entrepreneurship and Development – The AMENA Center for Entrepreneurship and Development at UC Berkeley has joined forces with Silicon Valley-based entrepreneurship training firm World Innovations Network (WIN) to launch an international Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Program focusing on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG). This collaborative initiative aims to create an interdisciplinary, collaborative, and immersive learning environment through hands-on training and problem-solving techniques. The program will offer participants access to esteemed professors and scientists from UC Berkeley AMENA and accomplished industry experts from Silicon Valley.

Dr. Dariush Zahedi, Director of the AMENA Center for Entrepreneurship and Development at UC Berkeley, expressed the program's mission: "The goal is to foster competent, agile, and adaptable innovators and responsible leaders within the younger generation. Our program seeks to establish a collaborative global network of educators, scientists, and successful entrepreneurs to collectively address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)."

Mojgan Momeni, Executive Director of World Innovations Network (WIN), focuses on preparing students to function as organizational leaders and entrepreneurial change agents. Through Project and Mentor-Based Entrepreneurship Development workshops, the program promotes diversity, multidisciplinary learning, and team-based collaboration to tackle real-world challenges. Students will engage with executive mentors and investors from Silicon Valley through weekly panels, speakers, and sponsorships while working on technology, science, and innovative business ideas with economic, environmental, and social implications.

Professor Yahya Tabesh of UC Berkeley AMENA highlighted the program's emphasis on building an ecosystem for innovative thinking and market-oriented UN SDG projects. "Our curriculum is project-based, team-oriented, and hands-on, utilizing Applied Artificial Intelligence technology to analyze and create sustainable businesses. Upon completion, participants will receive certificates of accomplishment from UC Berkeley AMENA Center for Entrepreneurship Development."

Farzad Naimi, WIN Co-Founder and managing partner at Rona Holdings investment company in Silicon Valley, underscored the program's uniqueness: "The UC Berkeley AMENA and WIN program stands out for its hands-on project-based training by successful entrepreneurs and experienced Silicon Valley executives. We focus on developing leadership skills, social and emotional intelligence, and fostering a growth mindset."

Ms. Gwen Edwards, Silicon Valley mentor, advisor, and globally recognized educator by early-stage investors and entrepreneurs alike, highlights why AMENA/WIN stands to make a difference: “The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals will only be achieved when we make a special effort to identify and unlock the talent of women, ensuring diversity in our programs and plans. It’s an honor to participate in these efforts combining top-tier academia with Silicon Valley's proven success and furthering the community for leaders with immense potential, provided the opportunity.”

The UC Berkeley AMENA/WIN program is an outcome-driven entrepreneurship initiative that transforms information and practical knowledge into innovation to advance the boundaries of discovery. Driven by a focus on inspiring, mentoring, and nurturing entrepreneurs and leaders, the program aims to contribute to SDGs' qualitative and quantitative impact. With successful international projects under its belt, the program looks forward to expanding its reach to more countries and partners on a global scale.

UC Berkeley AMENA Center for Entrepreneurship and Development

The AMENA Center for Entrepreneurship and Development enables the broader Middle East region to develop the requisite human resources in advanced technologies and entrepreneurship to embark on market-oriented innovation. The center promotes product and market development and establishes startup companies that can debut in regional and global markets and achieve successful exit strategies.

The AMENA Center also empowers startups to augment their innovation capacity, corporations to improve their managerial skills, and companies and organizations to become AI-enabled.

https://amenaced.berkeley.edu/

AMENA News Page

World Innovations Network (WIN)

WIN is a non-profit organization that operates globally to implement entrepreneurship programs to solve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The organization is committed to promoting responsible entrepreneurship and leadership guidance across various fields of innovation. With a global network as a model for innovation, WIN brings together diverse Silicon Valley executives as mentors, researchers, academics, and industry leaders to drive impactful solutions to the UN SDGs. By providing a collaborative platform for knowledge exchange, research dissemination, strategic partnership, and training through hands-on projects, WIN facilitates the development and creation of impactful companies and serial entrepreneurs that have the potential to shape the future.

www.worldinnovationsnetwork.org