Tetra Tech Wins $34 Million USAID Land and Resource Governance Project

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded the Company a $34 million, single-award contract to advance sustainable economic development through improved land rights governance.

Under the global USAID Integrated Land and Resource Governance II project, Tetra Tech will develop and implement land and property rights policies that protect ecosystems, catalyze private sector investments, and benefit vulnerable populations, particularly securing women’s rights. Our technical specialists will conduct data-driven research, implement conflict mitigation tools, and deploy innovative technology to document land rights in rural and remote areas. Tetra Tech also will facilitate strategic partnerships to institute anticorruption reforms and develop effective systems and policies that advance equitable and resilient communities.

“Establishing secure and documented property rights is essential for inclusive economic growth, environmental sustainability, and food security,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Tetra Tech is pleased to continue supporting USAID to expand global land and resource governance systems as part of our commitment to improve 1 billion lives through our projects by 2030.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 27,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

