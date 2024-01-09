TradeStation Securities and CQG Collaborate to Provide CQG’s Enhanced Analytics Combined with TradeStation’s Multi-Asset Brokerage Capabilities

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TradeStation Securities, Inc. (“TradeStation Securities”), an award-winning,* self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, ETFs, options and futures, has announced that CQG, a global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges, has integrated with TradeStation Securities’ brokerage services. This arrangement further expands CQG’s multi-broker network and gives TradeStation Securities clients an array of additional functionality for trading futures and equities.

TradeStation Securities clients will be able to harness advanced CQG features with the speed and reliability of TradeStation Securities’ brokerage services. They will also be able to leverage multi-asset capabilities—futures and equities—all in one destination through CQG’s Integrated Client platform. In addition, TradeStation Securities clients will gain access to CQG’s tools, such as its auto spreader and aggregation capabilities. Additionally, this integration allows new and existing CQG customers to gain access to TradeStation Securities’ powerful tools and competitive pricing for analyzing markets and executing trades.

Founded in 1980, CQG provides Direct Market Access to more than 45 exchanges across the United States, Europe and Asia. CQG’s platform integrates trade routing, global market data and advanced technical analysis tools. CQG partners with Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) environments to provide its clients broad access to trading and risk management options.

“Our work with CQG’s Integrated Client platform is another step in our mission to deliver the ultimate trading experience with tools for TradeStation Securities and CQG clients alike,” said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Securities’ parent company, TradeStation Group, Inc. “With CQG, individual investors can access a new set of advanced tools to help them chart their own destiny in the financial world.”

“TradeStation Securities has the community and expansive tools designed to be adaptive and resilient over rapidly evolving market conditions,” said Alli Brennan, CQG Managing Director, Head of the Americas & EMEA. “Our collaboration with TradeStation Securities offers clients seamless access to futures and equities from one relationship and a single screen configuration. This represents the latest expansion of our multi-asset, multi-broker offering that enhances our clients’ trading experience.”

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies provide innovative fintech tools and are focused on delivering the ultimate trading experience to our clients. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and digital assets. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, as well as via API technologies that provide seamless access to TradeStation’s brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation’s offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to hone the skills of seasoned traders. In 2022, TradeStation commissioned the Miami Bull, an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue, presented in Miami to both honor the city and champion the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA’S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA’s regulatory oversight and examinations.

About CQG

CQG provides solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers and exchanges for their market-related activities globally, including trading, market data, advanced technical analysis, risk management, and account administration. The firm partners with futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG technology serves as the front end for a variety of exchanges and is increasingly employed as the over-the-counter matching engine for important new markets. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are efficient for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates 85 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. CQG has won numerous awards for its trading software, technical analysis and multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, with 16 sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally.