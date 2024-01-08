MobilePhysics Unveils the First-ever Real-time Environment Monitoring Toolkit for Smartphones at CES

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MobilePhysics (https://www.mobilephysics.com/), a mobile sensor software solution designed to measure microclimates, emerges from stealth mode, presenting at CES2024 after several years of intense R&D with a total of $13 million raised to date from Larry Ellison’s Tako Ventures. By leveraging existing sensors and extracting information from a phone’s immediate surroundings, MobilePhysics transforms any smartphone into a “personal envirometer” utilizing computational physics and AI. MobilePhysics solution is equipped with the capabilities to measure air quality, smoke levels, temperature, UV exposure, and other environmental parameters and alert users in real-time.

The Mobile Physics team is led by a diverse group of leading experts in physics, chemistry, and data science including the 2006 Nobel Prize laureate in chemistry Professor Roger Kornberg and Professor Hans Moosmuller, a world-renowned expert in aerosol remote sensing. Co-founders Dr. Erez Weinroth and Matan Guter are experts in environmental modeling and atmospheric science, and big data and algorithms, respectively. Coming out of stealth, the company announces a strategic partnership with Qualcomm and STMicroelectronics:By using STMicroelectronics’s direct time-of-flight (dToF) sensors, MobilePhysics’s patented air quality monitoring system is embedded within Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor.

Each year, close to 7 million people die prematurely from the effects of indoor and outdoor air quality, according to the World Health Organization. The World Bank estimates that this costs $8.1 trillion in health damages associated with air pollution—including workers having to take sick days. These adverse conditions include more frequent forest fires and widespread smog or other air pollution. And despite the abundance of easily accessible health software available on smartphones and smartwatches thanks to sensors and cameras—there is a lack of dedicated tools to monitor environmental factors such as air quality and smoke levels.

To help close this gap, MobilePhysics’s team has developed a proprietary technology capable of transforming any smartphone into an air quality sensor—providing real-time environmental data and insights. The technology enables any smartphone to monitor temperature, wind, smoke, and more, even when offline, and can even recognize if a phone is in the user’s pocket to adjust accordingly. Utilizing multi-data layers and a questionnaire to provide tailored recommendations and analyses, the solution can generate personalized alerts for users to avoid the sun in order to reduce UV exposure or open a window or activate an air purifier to help improve the local air quality.

The MobilePhysics software collects localized environmental metrics using multiple sensors on a user’s smartphone and then analyzes them to accurately report hyper-local conditions. This enables the technology to not only be deployed in OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) but also within third-party applications, expanding its leverage potential in industrial settings, smart cities, or by any individual. The company’s proprietary software can be installed on any time-of-flight or digital signal processor (DSP) sensors, making it compatible with any smart device.

“After many years of rigorous development, our dedicated team has built a solution that can truly improve and save lives,” says Dr. Erez Weinroth, CEO and Co-Founder of MobilePhysics. “The combined effects of indoor and outdoor air pollution cause close to 7 million premature deaths each year, and our product aims to drastically reduce that figure. By enabling easy access to hyperlocal air quality information,and smoke detection, we empower individuals to enhance their quality of life. With numerous key partnerships with leading OEMs, we envision our technology becoming a key component of IoT devices that include smartwatches, cars, medical devices, and more.”

“The team at MobilePhysics has made ingenious use of the data from our dToF sensor to produce this groundbreaking, yet cost-effective and elegant environment monitor that can actively improve health,” said Alex Balmefrezol, GM of Imaging Sub Group, STMicroelectronics. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with MobilePhysics to develop exciting new use cases for ST’s dToF sensor family and MobilePhysics innovative IP in smartphones and beyond.”

The MobilePhysics team will be at CES2024, for more information please contact Inbar Kneller at inbar@reblonde.com

About MobilePhysics

Founded in 2019, and just emerging out of stealth mode, MobilePhysics is led by a team of 25 engineers and scientists. Its Envirometer provides hyper-localized environmental information and real-time environment monitoring to enable users to fully understand their exposure to various conditions and influences so they can make informed health decisions. MobilePhysics’s patented proprietary technology can be accessed through any smart devices with no extra hardware and can work offline, both indoors and outdoors.