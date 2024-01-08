Innocito Technologies, a Dallas-Based Digital Engineering Firm, Has Collaborated as a Software Development Partner to Aid Joulez, Inc. in Launching LightningOS, an Innovative EV Fleet Management Platform.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innocito Technologies, a Dallas-based digital engineering firm, has been instrumental in launching a state-of-the-art EV Fleet Management platform, enabling streamlined operations and enhanced service delivery for electric vehicle fleets.

LightningOS enhances car rental experiences by providing a seamless integration with electric vehicles (EVs), offering a user-friendly interface that significantly improves customer interactions and satisfaction throughout every step of the rental process, from booking to driving, specifically catering to modern EV users. Tailored for electric vehicle fleets, it excels in capturing essential EV data and has powered over 10,000 car rentals in three urban markets, proving its reliability. Additionally, LightningOS grants exclusive access to proprietary APIs, and planning for more integrations to further revolutionize the car rental landscape.

Innocito Technologies leveraged its expertise in digital technologies and Digital Customer Experience to craft a robust, secure, and user-friendly SaaS platform for Joulez, Inc. Using its well-established architectural framework, Innocito delivered a scalable, secure, and dependable SaaS solution.

Innocito Technologies Co-founder and CEO, Bhagawati Manukonda, said “The power of digital innovation and the passionate vision of the Joulez team have adeptly met the challenges of EV rentals. Our digital expertise, fueled by Joulez's vision, has been instrumental in this rapid journey from concept to market."

Joulez, Inc., Founder & CEO, Micah Bergdale, said “We are thrilled to launch LightningOS, a revolutionary platform that transforms EV fleet management. We extend our gratitude to Innocito Technologies for their dedicated collaboration and contributions in making this innovative solution a reality."

About Innocito

Innocito, headquartered in Dallas, is a digital engineering firm excelling in Software Development, Cloud, DevOps, AI/ML, and Quality Engineering for next-gen markets. We facilitate businesses in embracing a digital-first mindset. Our profound expertise guarantees a smooth transition from traditional approaches to the digital domain, using technology as a powerful enabler.

For more information: https://innocito.com

About Joulez, Inc.

Joulez, based in New York City, an EV rental company aims to transform car rentals with sustainable solutions, exclusive software, and a diverse EV fleet. Committed to a cleaner, greener world, join our sustainable mobility journey.

Book a car: https://drivejoulez.com/