BigCommerce and Marketplacer Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Retailers Accelerate Growth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, and Marketplacer, a global technology platform that enables brands, retailers, suppliers, communities and innovators to build and grow successful online marketplaces at scale, today announced a strategic partnership.

BigCommerce customers will now be able to transform their online stores into powerful marketplaces where they can sell more diversified products and provide seamless shopping experiences that drive conversions and accelerate growth.

“We’ve been watching the impressive trajectory and evolution of BigCommerce for a long time, and we’re very excited about this new relationship and the impact it will have on our shared customers,” said Jason Wyatt, CEO and co-founder at Marketplacer. “The powerful combination of Marketplacer and BigCommerce allows customers to access a modern full-stack solution for their ecommerce platform.”

The BigCommerce Marketplace Connector, developed by BigCommerce agency partner Web Force 5, opens the opportunity for customers to allow third-party sellers to list and sell their products directly from their BigCommerce stores. When connected, all seller data is automatically synced almost instantly, enabling customers to manage multiple sellers – each with distinct products, catalogs and more – while simultaneously harnessing the best-in-class capabilities of both the ecommerce and marketplace platforms.

Recognizing the immense potential of a connected marketplace, Australia’s leading design outlet, The DOM, approached Web Force 5 to integrate its existing Marketplacer platform into its BigCommerce store. The DOM enhanced its marketplace functionalities, delivered near-real time data updates, ensured a seamless workflow integration of its 100+ sellers and improved overall performance and reliability for a solid customer experience.

"We are thrilled with the launch of our new BigCommerce front-end, the first to be connected to Marketplacer,” said Phil Read, chief operating officer at The DOM. “Our experience working with Web Force 5 as our development partner has been exceptional. The team displayed a remarkable level of collaboration, transparency, and attention to detail, surpassing our expectations. Despite tight timelines, the project was managed with clear communication and a true sense of partnership."

The BigCommerce Marketplacer connected model allows customers to expand without boundaries – turning suppliers into sellers and adding hundreds or thousands of new products to the site without the burden of managing inventory and warehousing requirements nor disrupting shopping or delivery experiences. Key benefits include:

Fast Syncing. Near real-time synchronization automatically shares seller profile, products, inventory, pricing, orders, promotions, shipping and more to provide a streamlined experience for sellers, buyers and operators.

Near real-time synchronization automatically shares seller profile, products, inventory, pricing, orders, promotions, shipping and more to provide a streamlined experience for sellers, buyers and operators. Cross-border Scalability. Localize and manage multi-site, multi-currency and multi-language experiences to grow sales in new regions and drive growth.

Localize and manage multi-site, multi-currency and multi-language experiences to grow sales in new regions and drive growth. Low Coding. Minimal code, point-and-click approach minimizes the need for costly development work, accelerating implementation, reducing costs and allowing for faster time-to-market.

Minimal code, point-and-click approach minimizes the need for costly development work, accelerating implementation, reducing costs and allowing for faster time-to-market. Rapid Data Exchange. Webhooks deliver near real-time updates to ensure data changes, product details, pricing inventory levels and vendor information are accurately reflected across platforms – building brand trust and repeat business.

Webhooks deliver near real-time updates to ensure data changes, product details, pricing inventory levels and vendor information are accurately reflected across platforms – building brand trust and repeat business. MACH-Aligned API. Best-of-breed technology integrations adhere to MACH principals to ensure agility, innovation and a high-level of interoperability.

"At BigCommerce, our core focus is providing our customers access to the best tools and services they need to innovate and succeed – and that includes industry-leading solutions from partners like Marketplacer and Web Force 5," said Shannon Ingrey, vice president and general manager of APAC at BigCommerce. “Our collaboration to provide The DOM with the exact integrations needed to reach customers, grow sales and customize the shopping experience has been a tremendous example of what a North Star partnership should be when putting the customer first."

Click here to learn more about how the BigCommerce Marketplacer Connector works and the benefits of a connected marketplace.

