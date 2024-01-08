FPT Software and Fivetran Forge Strategic Alliance to Drive Cloud and Data Integration

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global leading IT firm FPT Software and Fivetran, the global leader in data integration, have formed a strategic partnership to drive cloud and data integration and accelerate digital transformation. The collaboration targets customers across the Asia Pacific, with plans for expansion to the United Arab Emirates.

By combining FPT Software's extensive expertise, global presence, best-shore delivery model in 30 countries, and diversified product and service portfolio with Fivetran's cutting-edge automated data integration technology, the partnership is poised to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions that address the complex data challenges faced by businesses. This partnership enables businesses across industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, and more, to extract valuable insights from company data in order to make data-driven business decisions and fuel growth.

"Fivetran plays a crucial role in the DX (Digital Transformation) service portfolio developed by FPT Software Cloud and Big Data program by serving as a robust data integration solution. It addresses the data connectivity challenges that organizations often face during digital transformation initiatives," said Frank Bignone, Global Digital Transformation Director, FPT Software. “With this collaboration, FPT Software’s target is to build a Center of Excellence (CoE) consisting of 20 engineers, solution architects, and data experts. The overarching goal is to achieve a revenue milestone of 500,000 USD for their cloud and data integration services, further solidifying their commitment to driving digital transformation on a global scale,” he added.

"We are thrilled to partner with FPT Software to unlock the vast potential of data for businesses across APAC," said Shane Harris Tunks, Head of Alliances, APAC, at Fivetran. "This partnership combines our innovative technology with FPT Software's regional expertise to create a powerful solution that will help businesses of all sizes become truly data-driven. We believe that data is the fuel for innovation and together, we are empowering businesses across the region to harness the power of their data and gain a competitive edge.”

With a vision to become a globally recognized service provider in cloud and data by 2025, FPT Software has forged partnerships with cloud hyperscalers such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud to deliver comprehensive and high-quality cloud and data services to its clients. In 2023, FPT Software has been recognized by Everest Group as a “Major Player” in providing data and analytics services to mid-market enterprises.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About Fivetran

Fivetran automates data integration out of, into and across cloud data platforms. We automate the most time-consuming parts of the ELT process from extracts to schema drift handling to transformations, so data engineers can focus on higher-impact projects with total pipeline peace of mind. With 99.9% uptime and self-healing pipelines, Fivetran enables hundreds of leading brands across the globe, including Autodesk, Condé Nast, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Morgan Stanley and Pitney Bowes, to accelerate data-driven decisions and drive business growth. Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the world. For more information, please visit https://fivetran.com/